Often, the summertime yearnings for warmth and freedom translate to desires for sun-drenched hair, whether faux or natural. This year, industry experts are expecting people to pair that sentiment with vibrant colors.

“Summer 2024 is all about the warm tones,” says Guy Tang, an expert colorist and #Mydentity brand founder. “People are going lighter, but playing with warmer hues to customize their color.”

Many are trading in cool, neutral tones for golden blondes and rich chocolate browns. Colorist Reece Walker, who’s worked with A-listers like Victoria Beckham, expects it girls to experiment with fashion-forward colors, too. “The carefree spirit of the season allows for individuality and self-expression,” says Walker, who’s based in New York. “The key is to choose shades that complement your skin tone and personality, creating a look that is both on-trend and uniquely you.”

In other words, this is your sign to finally explore the pinks and purples you’ve always wanted to try.

Below, find eight trending hair colors for Summer 2024.

Rich Chocolate Brunette @haileybieber Hailey Bieber recently went darker with a warm-toned brunette shade. “We will see a shift from severe black hair color trends, like jet black, to a softer brunette shade that is warmer in tone and features natural hints of dark cocoa,” says Shvonne Perkins, a master colorist and Madison Reed expert. To maintain the look, she names the Madison Reed Color Reviving Gloss in Espresso ($25) as a quick pick-me-up. And don’t forget sun care: “Wear hats or scarves to protect your hair from direct sunlight, as UV rays can fade hair color. You can also consider using a leave-in UV protectant spray to shield your hair from harmful rays,” she says.

Sun-Drenched Golden Blonde @matildadjerf Warm blonde hair, which mimics to the sun’s golden glow, is likely to be a Summer ’24 favorite — a departure from the icy platinum blondes seen this winter. “This color is gorgeous because it adds dimension to the hair. Whether you choose to embrace the color all over or go for highlights, the warm tones complement your base color perfectly,” says Tang.

Cool-Girl Copper Craze @dimitrishair Although the summertime tends to have more natural aesthetics at the forefront, Walker predicts that vibrant red tones will continue to trend. “Red brings warmth and intensity to the hair. While it can be a bold choice, adding soft highlights that create a multi-dimensional copper red can create a beautiful, natural color that compliments various skin tones.” Tang agrees, saying that “copper is my favorite trend because the color looks good on so many different skin tones.” He suggests investing in some color-safe shampoo and conditioner to maintain your color’s vibrancy (especially while in the sun), such as his own #MyHero Nourishing Shampoo ($25.60) and #MyHero Nourishing Conditioner ($25.60).

Pretty Peach Fuzz Tones @created.by.emily_ Tang expects peachy tones to be major this summer. “Peach is the Pantone color of the year, and I love to see this bold, yet more muted and warm shade for anyone curious about making a color transformation this summer.” For those who spend the season in water, Walker recommends wetting your hair with plain water before a swim. “This helps your hair absorb less chlorine or saltwater, reducing the risk of color fading or damage,” he says.

Unexpected Pops Of Violet @iamcardib For those unafraid of color, Tang thinks pops of violet purple will be an unexpected staple. “I've been seeing more violet hair recently, and I just love the vibrant purple shade, especially when the color has some warmth to it.” (ICYMI, Cardi B co-signed the trend on Instagram.) “Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your hair care routine to keep your color-treated hair hydrated and healthy,” suggests Walker for violet hair. “Look for products specifically formulated for colored hair to help maintain vibrancy.”

Softly Sun-Kissed Blonde @minamarlena Although vivid shades of gold-blonde are also trending, softer shades are a summertime staple. “This color is probably the most timeless for me,” says Walker. “A natural-looking blonde with soft highlights give the effortless, beachy vibes of a summer spent somewhere fabulous.”

Hello, Pastel Pink @karolg “I’ve always loved fun pastel colors, and I’m seeing a resurgence of the ‘marshmallow pink’ trend,” says Walker, referencing stars like Karol G, Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox. “It’s a playful color that invokes a whimsical and dreamy aesthetic.” For pastel pinks — or any color-treated hair, really — Walker recommends washing with cool or lukewarm water to help seal the hair cuticles and lock in color.

Sophisticated Cool-Toned Brown @_mymyhair Although Summer 2024 will likely be defined by warm tones and colorful moments, Walker says that one cool-toned color is steadily on the rise. “Over the past few months, I’ve had more clients request a cool brown color, which gives them a chic and sophisticated vibe.” Not only does he recommend adding in a few highlights for youthful dimension, but he also warns against over-washing your hair. “[It] can strip away the color and natural oils,” he says. “Try to extend the time between washes by using dry shampoo, or opting for gentle cleansing methods to preserve your hair color.”