After a year of Barbiecore pink mania, another pretty pastel is about to have its moment in the sun, and it’s all thanks to Pantone’s color of the year: peach fuzz. This fruity hue can work its way onto your nails, clothes, and makeup — but it’s arguably even better on the top of your head.

As a hair color, peach has had it-girl moments before, but as the official color of 2024, it’s now getting the attention it deserves, says Fae Norris, a hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon in Los Angeles.

Just like the fruit or a peach sorbet, peach fuzz is a juicy, citrusy pastel. “It’s a soft mix between orange and pink or, more specifically, coral and strawberry,” Norris tells Bustle. By varying the degree of pink versus orange, she says you can customize the hue; take it into a pinker territory à la Megan Fox’s hair, or lean into the orange.

The shade has been described by Pantone as “sensitive, but sweet and airy,” and Norris says those keywords feel spot-on, adding that “it’s a warm and welcoming color.” Read on below for more info about peach fuzz, including how to ask for the shade at the salon.

What Is Peach Fuzz?

Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire / Contributor

Peach fuzz has a lot in common with strawberry blonde and light pink hair, but with a touch more orange mixed in. “Think creamsicle over bubblegum,” says Norris. The result is a unique pastel that’s arguably a lot more wearable.

“It can range from subtle and warm to strong and vibrant — and everything in between,” she says. “It’s an especially great way for blondes to experiment with pastels, or for anyone who’s looking to transition out of platinum blonde into something a little more fun and unexpected.”

Peach Fuzz For Your Hair

Peach dye is simple enough to apply to light blonde hair, but it’s also easy to mix up for darker hair colors.

As it goes with all pastels, peach tends to wash away rather quickly — but that could be a good thing. “It makes it a low-commitment way to have a little fun with your look,” says Norris. “And for those with darker hair, it’s a great way to go lighter without the typical brassiness that comes with the lifting process.”

As a side note, you don’t have to rock it on your entire head if that feels like too much. “Color panels, highlights, or [adding peach] just to the tips of your hair are great ways to get the look without going all-in,” says Norris.

How To Talk To Your Colorist

To get this look in the salon, you’ll need to take your strands up to a level nine or 10 blonde, says Norris. A bleached blonde as a blank slate will allow the peach to truly pop.

If you have naturally blonde hair or light highlights, Norris says you could get away with a pre-tone and then a color. If you have darker hair, an all-over bleaching will most definitely be required.

If you aren’t sure if peach fuzz is right for you, ask your colorist to adjust the peach factor. “Medium to dark skin tones should generally lean towards the more orange-y peach colors, while those with cooler skin and pink undertones should lean more towards a pink-based peach,” she says.

To ensure you leave the salon with the juiciest, peachiest hue, Norris also recommends bringing in an inspiration photo since it’s such a nuanced color.

Caring For Your Hair Color

To keep your peach fuzz fresh, Norris recommends picking up a peach or pink-colored conditioner and leaving it on for five minutes every other week or as needed.

You can also just let this color fade away. “A lot of my clients truly love the way this color fades and grows out,” she says. “They just add a toner to their haircut appointments every eight to 10 weeks and refresh the roots or highlights only a couple times a year.”

Often a touchup and tone are all that are required after the initial visit to keep your peachy color fresh.

Source:

Fae Norris, hairstylist at Rock Paper Salon in Los Angeles