Ever since May of 2023, Beyoncé has been touring and celebrating her artistry on the headline-making Renaissance Tour. The world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé — which officially makes its way into select theaters on Dec. 1 — took place in Beverly Hills, California on Nov. 25, and featured a star-studded red carpet.

Stars like Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Kris Jenner, Normani, as well as her former Destiny’s Child bandmates — Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — stepped out to support Bey. And in true Beyoncé fashion, the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer was not only dripping in a curve-hugging, all-silver-everything Versace ‘fit, but took the opportunity to debut a fresh new hair look, too.

Beyoncé's Platinum Blonde Moment

Ditching the “sun-washed blonde” hair color she rocked throughout her tour — which Rita Hazan, the colorist behind the look, has previously told Bustle is her favorite hue she’s ever done on the star — Bey arrived on the silver carpet with ultra-sleek, near-white platinum inches that extended well past her hips.

Throughout her vibrant career, Beyoncé has experimented with just about every single shade of brunette and blonde, with looks ranging from a deep espresso to a bold yellow hue. This platinum color, however, feels entirely different from anything she’s done before.

More often than not, Beyoncé embraces warm-toned, honey-inspired shades when it comes to her strands. And while she most definitely loves a honey blonde moment while performing on stage, it’s clear she’s ushering in a new era post-Renaissance Tour.

Celebs Are Going Blonde This Winter

While Queen Bey is the most recent A-lister to go blonde ahead of the chilly winter months, she isn’t the first to make the major hair change.

Just this month alone, both Kim Kardashian and Rihanna have explored different shades of honey blonde. And they likely won’t be the last, considering expert hair gurus in the industry have previously told Bustle that buttercream and Barbie-inspired blonde are two of the trending hair colors for winter 2024.

Icy Platinum Is Trending: “You don't have to go dark just because it's winter — stay bright blonde.” Rita Hazan, a professional celebrity colorist, on hair color trends for winter 2023.

Tour Movies Are Totally A Thing

In case you missed it, the Renaissance Tour officially wrapped in early October of this year. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is an opportunity for the masses to re-live the iconic concert (or experience it for the time).

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Back in 2020, Ariana Grande released Excuse Me, I Love You straight to Netflix, which shared full-length songs and behind-the-scenes moments from her Sweetener World Tour. Most recently, Taylor Swift dropped The Eras Tour Film in select theaters.

Jennifer Lopez is the latest pop star to throw her hat in the ring, formally announcing that her upcoming album, This Is Me... Now, will be accompanied by a visual “musical experience.”