Throughout her decades-long career, Megan Fox has largely stayed true to her signature look: lengthy, dark brunette hair.

In March of 2023, however, the actor, author, and mom of three ditched her go-to color in place of a warm copper. Later that year, she entered a fiery new era with vivid red velvet strands, which were chopped into a shoulder-skimming bob.

Just in time for the 2024 Grammy awards, however, the “Night Teeth” star has formally said goodbye to her red hair moment and welcomed a fresh new chapter by way of shaggy, light pink — a look that’s so Machine Gun Kelly-coded. And her hairstylist used an $18 hair dye for the transformation.

Megan’s “Marshmallow Pink” Hair Color

On the evening of Feb. 4, Fox officially entered a new “soft girl” era by dyeing her hair a pale pink shade — one that’s decidedly more flamingo and less “peach fuzz” than her last brief fling with pink strands. Cut, styled, and colored by her go-to hairstylist — Dimitris Giannetos — the duo have dubbed the look a “marshmallow pink shag.”

Using a semi-permanent hair dye to transform Fox’s look, Giannetos went in with the Manic Panic Amplified Color in Cotton Candy Pink ($17.99), which will fade and soften after each wash.

Courtesy of CND

Fox isn’t the only star who’s turned to the Barbiecore hue. Karol G., for one, has been rocking a “peach fuzz” shade for quite some time now, while Kylie Jenner recently posted Instagram selfies with a bubblegum-colored ‘do.

Her Pink Studded Manicure

To match her fresh dye job, Fox attended the Grammys after-party wearing a salmon pink nail polish color adorned with 3D crosses on each tip.

Brittney Boyce — the Los Angeles-based manicurist who frequently works with Fox — used two coats of CND’s Shellac formula in the shade Kiss From A Rose for the mani.

Her Look Is So MGK-Coded

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been romantically linked since May of 2022. Although it was rumored they may have broken up, it seems the pair are still very much together.

Billboard/Penske Media/Getty Images

Fans may pick up on the fact that Fox’s new ’do is quite similar to MGK’s shaggy pink hair from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which Fox attended in support of her partner.

While Fox’s marshmallow strands are a lot softer in color, her recent style still has that tousled quality that’s oh-so rock ‘n’ roll.