There’s nothing worse than showering off a day’s worth of sweat only to work up another while you’re getting ready. By the time you've finished blow-drying your hair on a 90-degree day, you’re right back to where you started: overheated, annoyed, and wondering whether your 45-minute styling routine can wait until fall. Thankfully, this summer’s biggest haircut trends are designed to do most of the work for you.

Skip a blunt cut in favor of a boyfriend bob that looks even better when it’s worn-in. If you've been fighting your curls with a flatiron, shaggy layers or a curly butterfly cut let your natural texture take center stage. For thick-haired girls, invisible layers let you keep the same length while adding shape. And that close-cropped pixie that requires a trim every two weeks? This season's version embraces the in-between phase with a relaxed, piece-y silhouette.

“The common thread is ease with an edge,” says Jessica Small, stylist and consultant for SRI Labs. "People want haircuts that don't demand a lot from them, but they also don't want to look like they gave up." Across the board, that means movement and shape are being factored into the cut itself, not just the styling. A good hair day no longer depends on hot tools — in fact, it’s just as likely to happen with air-dried hair.

Ahead, the haircuts that will be everywhere this summer, according to experts.

1 Boyfriend Bob Instagram / @ninapark The only boyfriend you need this summer is a boyfriend bob. “It’s relaxed, slightly undone, and meant to feel like you didn’t overthink it,” says celebrity stylist Dimitris Giannetos. The cut combines a boxy shape with torn ends, landing somewhere between a blunt bob and a heavily layered chop. “The goal is movement and ease, not perfection,” Giannetos adds. Think of it as the haircut equivalent of wearing your boyfriend’s button-down. What to ask for: A slightly boxy bob that sits between the jawline and collarbone with soft texture and minimal layering.

2 Bell-Bottom Blowout Instagram / @dimitrishair A blowout is only as good as the haircut behind it, and this ’70s-inspired silhouette does most of the heavy lifting for you, says Giannetos, who describes it as “sleek at the top and softly flared at the ends.” To achieve that shape, the key is having as few layers as possible so that the weight of the hair naturally encourages the ends to kick outward, “creating the illusion of fullness without removing length,” he explains. Wear it straight for a subtle flip, or add a few bouncy curls at the ends to make the bell-bottom shape even more pronounced. What to ask for: A blunt cut with minimal invisible layers and plenty of weight through the ends.

3 Winona Pixie Getty / John Nacion / Contributor Summer is prime time for a big chop, and according to Small, clients are coming into the salon with the same reference photo: Winona Ryder’s haircut from the ’90s. “It’s not the super-cropped pixie of the past,” she says. “What people are responding to in Winona’s cut is the softness — that slightly longer, piece-y top with texture around the temples.” It’s proof that a short chop can be every bit as romantic as longer styles. What to ask for: A soft pixie with length through the crown and piece-y texture around the perimeter.

4 Shaggy Bob Instagram / @dimitrishair If the boyfriend bob is the girl next door, the shaggy bob is the femme fatale. With a fringe that falls below the eyebrows and long layers throughout, “the cut creates movement and texture without feeling too edgy or overdone,” says Giannetos, who calls it a “softer, more wearable evolution of the shag and bob hybrid.” But the best part? The tousled, slightly undone result gives waves and curls plenty of room to shine. What to ask for: Long layers with a shaggy fringe that grazes the eyes.

5 Curly Butterfly Cut Instagram / @chaseinfiniti If your curl philosophy has always been the bigger, the better, a butterfly cut might just be your new best friend. Thanks to the soft triangle shape, it creates plenty of volume without looking like chunky layers. “It’s fuller at the crown and sides and slightly tapered at the bottom, which honors the natural growth pattern instead of fighting it,” Small explains. “It’s incredibly flattering and works on so many textures.” The result is bouncy, defined curls with shape that feels intentional — not bulky. What to ask for: Seamless layers that graduate into a soft triangle shape.

6 Feathered Fringe Getty / Taylor Hill / Contributor ICYMI, everyone’s been showing a little more forehead lately. “There’s a clear move away from heavy, blunt bangs toward softer, more adaptable fringes,” says Giannetos. “Compared to last season, everything is more grown-out and effortless.” Included on that list: curtain bangs, which are getting lighter, longer, and more blended into the rest of the haircut. The feathery result channels Farrah Fawcett in the ’70s, and grows out more gracefully than a traditional fringe. What to ask for: Long curtain bangs with feathery layers that blend into the length.

7 Lived-In Lob Instagram / @haileybieber Leave it to Hailey Bieber to make everyone want to grow out their bob: her clavicut has become the poster child for this season’s hottest style. “People are tired of haircuts that require a lot of effort to look good,” Small says. “The lob hits this perfect sweet spot — it's long enough to pull back on hot days, but short enough to feel like a real change.” Better yet, it thrives on being air-dried, meaning you can spend less time in front of the mirror this summer. What to ask for: A collarbone-length cut with invisible layers and disconnected ends.