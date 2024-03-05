Even though she’s the it girl of the year after starring in films like Anyone But You and Madame Web, Sydney Sweeney is surprisingly chill.

“I’m never home and I’m never in one place for longer than two or three days or a week, really,” Sweeney tells me, sweeping her blonde hair behind her ear. So on her days off (when she has them), she admits she really enjoys organizing. “Whenever I do get time off and I’m home, I love organizing my things so it doesn’t feel like I’m living out of a suitcase.”

Sweeney, who’s the face of cult-fave Korean beauty brand LANEIGE, also finds joy in her skin care routine — another practice that grounds her amid a hectic schedule. Lately, she’s been relying on the just-launched Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask. “I’ve been using this every night to make sure that my skin is glowing and bouncy,” she says. “I’ve been loving it.”

Here, the star exclusively gives Bustle an insider look at day in her life — including her go-to comfort show and favorite beauty treatment.

What do you do in the morning on your days off?

As I’ve been getting older, I’m not able to sleep in as much as I used to be able to. I’ve been waking up at 7:30 or 8:00 a.m. without an alarm and I’m like, “What is happening to me?”

When I was filming Madame Web, Celeste, Isabel, and I would wake up super early every morning and train, bootcamp-style, in this warehouse. I’d bring my dog Tank and Isabel would bring her dog and it was this really fun environment to be a part of.

Nowadays, I’ll take my dog on a walk if I have time — we’ll go on a three to five-mile walk in the morning if I’m not busy.

I loved what you said in rebuttal to that dietitian who claimed to have worked with you. What’s a food you’d actually reach for when you need energy ahead of, say, shooting SNL?

Candy. I love Sour Patch Kids or a Kit-Kat bar. I’m really into sour gummies, so I’ll reach for them anytime they’re around. I also love Cool Ranch Doritos.

I know you exclusively drink water. What are your hydration tips for the girlies who aren’t drinking enough?

If you have a hard time keeping track, then get one of those really giant water bottles from Amazon and fill it up at the beginning of the day, put some ice in it, and make it your goal to drink half it by noon. And just keep your water bottle around you so you can be more on top of it.

What's something you've purchased recently that’s changed your life?

I recently got my dog this amazing fuzzy vest. She sheds a lot, and usually her hair will go through [any clothing she’s wearing] and then it’s hard to clean. With this one, the hair doesn’t go through; it washes nicely and easily. I got it off Amazon.

What beauty treatment would you do if you had one day off?

I have a facialist who just uses her hands — it’s like a lymphatic drainage massage and it sculpts my face. Tools kind of scare me, so I just go to her for that. It’s so relaxing.

What else do you do at home when you have free time?

I like to organize my office and all my art supplies. I’ll use label makers. Even my bathroom closet has a bunch of clear bins with these little labels. I legit have a box of skin care products, then I have shampoos, conditioners, body lotion.

What about at night when you need to wind down?

I watch SVU. I’ve watched every single episode multiple times.

What else goes into your bedtime routine?

Skin care is number one. I never go to bed with my makeup on — I’ll wash my face twice with the [LANEIGE] Cream Skin Milk Oil Cleanser and then the Water Bank Blue Cleanser. Then, depending on what my skin needs, I’ll usually use either the Water Sleeping Mask or the Bouncy & Firm Mask, along with the Water Bank Blue Cream Moisturizer and the Water Bank Eye Cream and Lip Sleeping Mask. If I have time, I’ll also do a UV Light Mask.