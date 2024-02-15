2024 has barely begun, yet it already feels like the golden age of cinema — at least from a fashion perspective. Two of the year’s buzziest films — Dune, a sci-fi sequel, and Madame Web, a superhero comic — are currently rolling out their press tours and both casts’ red-carpet outings are a sight to behold.

On Monday, it was all about Marvel’s latest, which stars two of fashion’s finest: Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular character, and Sydney Sweeney. Red carpet style experts, both of them harkened to their on-screen alter egos in looks inspired by the spider-inspired storylines.

While their onscreen costumes leaned more toward superhero, IRL, the actors channeled over-the-top glamour.

Dakota’s Webbed Naked Dress

For the duration of Johnson’s press tour, her wardrobe has been heavily influenced by the movie she’s promoting. And that has translated into a lot of see-through black dresses — the webbier, the better. To attend the world premiere of Madame Web in LA, she called on those same sensibilities, but with a yassified touch.

Johnson donned a netted, floor-length dress completely blanketed in crystals. Aside from its deep, deep neckline, the custom Gucci gown was also see-through, flaunting the beige bodysuit underneath.

She accessorized solely with strappy black heels and a glimmering, diamond encrusted choker.

Sydney’s Decadent Bustier Gown

Elsewhere at the premiere, Sweeney took a page out of Johnson’s playbook and also sported a notably webby dress. Sweeney wore a bustier dress with the most intricate spider web-inspired beading, which was complimented by a thick, lush fringe skirt.

Similar to Johnson’s, this Oscar de la Renta number featured a see-through bodice. It intentionally revealed the skin tone bustier and undies Sweeney wore underneath.

A Joint Slay For The History Books

Due to their expert coordination, Sweeney and Johnson looked stunning, standing arm in arm on the red carpet.

The power this photo holds.