Sydney Sweeney isn’t exactly married to her hair. Her recent vibe-shifting moments include her short, shaggy bob, jet-black wig transformation, and a short-lived strawberry blonde hue.

Still, the Anyone But You actor has largely stuck to her bright, honey blonde roots throughout her career — especially on-screen. But she’s just gone darker for winter 2025.

Sydney’s “Dark Suede Blonde” Hair

On Nov. 24, Sweeney revealed a gorgeous new hair color that feels in line with her typical hair M.O. — yet is still entirely refreshed — in time for the chilliest season. She ditched her lighter blonde shade for a deeper ’do best described as a “dark suede blonde” as it looks velvety-smooth and dimensional.

Jacob Schwartz, a celeb-loved colorist and Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. Hair Color Trend Ambassador, is to thank for the switch-up, as well as Priscilla Valles who installed her lengthy extensions.

“‘Dark suede blonde’ is a super versatile color. It features both cool and neutral tones which balance each other beautifully to create this dimensional hue that’s effortlessly chic, looks rich, and is easy to maintain because of the darker roots,” Schwartz tells Bustle. The result is the ideal wearable bronde color for the low-maintenance girlies.

Schwartz likens the color to a luxury suede accessory. “The shade has a polished elegance to it that’s the perfect transition color going into winter,” he says. “Like a suede bag or pair of shoes, there are slight inconsistencies in color that elevate the appearance and allow texture to shine through.”

Hello, big “old money” energy.

How To Copy Her Dark Blonde Color

Schwartz shares exactly what to tell your colorist if a Sydney-inspired salon visit is on the horizon for winter ’25.

“Request a mix of cool ash and neutral tones for depth and dimension, and make sure that the colorist keeps natural depth at the roots for that lived-in feel,” he says. “Having face-framing highlights is also really important to making this look feel cohesive.”

Some salons may carry the exact dye used on Sweeney. If so, Schwartz points to the Schwarzkopf Professional Vario Blond Super Plus for the lighter strands, as well as the brand’s Igora Vibrance he layered in to boost depth. He’s broken down the specific formulation he used on Instagram.

I, for one, am seriously influenced.