When it comes to Sydney Sweeney’s hair, she is generally recognized as a tried-and-true blonde. And while the Anyone But You star has experimented with a handful of different colors — ranging from cozy bronde to a strawberry copper color (most recently while filming Madame Web) — her hair’s long length has remained a constant.

On March 5, however, Sweeney stepped out with a fresh new ’do, all in the name of serving looks at Paris Fashion Week.

Sydney’s Shoulder-Length Lob

While attending the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024 show, Sweeney was dressed in an oversized suit jacket, micro shorts, and sky-high peep-toe heels. While her go-to makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, kept her glam neutral and subdued, it was her textured tresses that made waves.

Ahead of the fashion week occasion, Glen Coco Oropeza — a hairstylist who frequently works with Sweeney as well as other stars like Ariana Greenblatt and Becky G — chopped the Euphoria alum’s honey hair into a shaggy, shoulder-length lob. Sweeney’s newly shorter lengths were messily parted to the side, with a whole lot of gritty texture thanks to Kérastase’s products — a far cry from her typically polished blowouts.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Immediately, Oropeza’s Instagram comments were alight with speculation from Sweeney’s fans wondering if the A-lister actually ditched her typically long hair. One commenter in particular asked “Did she get a chop?!,” to which he cheekily responded, “perhappsss 🤔😎.”

In other words, it seems like the starlet is the latest celeb to prove that bobs are always a chic choice.

2024 Is Another Year For The Bob

Power bobs reigned in 2023, and experts predict that 2024 will see a similar rise in shorter cuts — this time, however, you can expect some subtle variations. Andrew Fitzsimons, the celeb-loved hairstylist and owner of Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, previously told Bustle he sees more short, blunt bobs trending this year.

At the same time, after so many people went short in 2023, Rogerio Cavalcante, stylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon, believes people will be letting their hair grow out. Enter: the mid-length lob.

“Unlike the popularity of pixie cuts, some women might prefer a bit more length and movement after the recent surge in short, blunt bobs,” he previously told Bustle. “[The lob is] a versatile and inclusive haircut that flatters just about anyone.” Just look at Sweeney for proof.