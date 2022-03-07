Just as the first signs of sweet springtime begin to blossom and bloom (and rumors swirl around a mysterious engagement ring), Euphoria star and total it-girl of the moment Sydney Sweeney debuted a stunning strawberry blonde look, perfectly paired with soft curtain bangs at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

Though the actor is known for her blonde strands and girl next door mystique, the deep-tone roots, copper-hued locks, and effortlessly tousled style, created by hairstylist Florido, only work to complement her icy blue eyes and grey Miu Miu dress. The colorist responsible for the change was Nikki Lee, a celeb favorite who also works with Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and Mandy Moore.

It’s no secret that copper hair has been trending all winter long on red carpets and runways alike (hello, red-haired Kendall Jenner) — and Sweeney has undoubtedly cemented the fiery trend for spring, just as fans were all missing the epic beauty looks each and every Euphoria Sunday.

What hair hue will the actor try next? It’s clear that Sweeney is full of surprises, as her alluring charm and diverse interests continue to be revealed by the day. Not only is she slated to star alongside musician Halsey in the upcoming film National Anthem, but she has created a viral TikTok account where she shares her journey fixing up an original 1969 Ford Bronco (all by herself, might I add).