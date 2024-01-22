Bustle Exclusive

Tatcha's Matcha Cleanse Is The Ultimate Face Wash For Oily Skin

Here’s what to know about the brand’s latest drop.

Say hello to The Tatcha Matcha Cleanse, a new antioxidant-rich gel cleanser that purifies the skin.
When it comes to 2024 beauty trends, two things are for certain: Full-beat glamour à la 2016 is back, complete with colorful cut creases and high-coverage foundation formulas. Along with that, it’s important to create a minimal (yet powerful) skin care routine that results in a clear, ultra-hydrated complexion as your canvas.

Since it’s the first step in achieving that clear base, it goes without saying that an efficacious cleanser is a total must. And that’s where Tatcha’s new face wash, The Matcha Cleanse Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser ($40), comes in.

The Tatcha Matcha Cleanse

Officially launching on Jan. 23 (though Sephora Rouge members have access a day early), The Matcha Cleanse is formulated with oily, combination, and normal skin types in mind. In true Tatcha form, the gel-to-foam cleanser is deeply rooted in its connection to traditional Japanese beauty rituals.

Its headlining ingredient? Matcha, the antioxidant-rich green tea that’s as popular as a beverage as it is in skin care. Alongside other clarifying ingredients, The Matcha Cleanse is all about purifying and balancing your complexion, while also priming it for smoother, long-lasting makeup application.

Tatcha The Matcha Cleanse Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser
Of course, this isn’t Tatcha’s first foray into the cleansing category. Its OG is The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser ($40), a creamy formula that’s extra moisturizing for dry complexions. There’s also the Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser ($40), which uses fruit-derived extracts to gently slough off dead skin cells, as well as the Camellia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser ($50), the brand’s oil cleanser that gently removes even the toughest matte liquid lipstick formulas with ease.

The Matcha Cleanse, by comparison, is Tatcha’s first gel-textured face wash that was formulated with oily complexions in mind.

Key Ingredients

  • Kyo-Matcha: Sourced from Uji, Japan, this special matcha is rich in antioxidants, which are key for protecting your skin from environmental stressors.
  • Japanese Mugwort: This is a sacred botanical that’s similar to ceramides and works to protect the skin’s protective barrier.
  • Japanese Coix Seed: An herbal ingredient that features vitamin B and amino acids and functions as a BHA alternative that increases skin surface turnover and helps even out your complexion.
  • Willow Bark: Another BHA alternative, this active gently exfoliates, helps clear out pores, and balances sebum production.

An Honest Review

For those in need of a new cleanser, Tatcha’s latest drop might just be the move, especially for those who have more oily skin types.

The Real Deal: “I’ve tried hundreds of clarifying cleansers, but this one is something special. The jelly-like texture gets into all the nooks and crannies of my face to remove gunk, and, once I rinse, my face is left feeling velvety-soft — and not at all dry. After using it for a couple of days, I can confidently say that it’s an A-plus cleanser that doesn’t exacerbate combination skin, and it’s great for prepping your face before makeup.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor