When it comes to 2024 beauty trends, two things are for certain: Full-beat glamour à la 2016 is back, complete with colorful cut creases and high-coverage foundation formulas. Along with that, it’s important to create a minimal (yet powerful) skin care routine that results in a clear, ultra-hydrated complexion as your canvas.

Since it’s the first step in achieving that clear base, it goes without saying that an efficacious cleanser is a total must. And that’s where Tatcha’s new face wash, The Matcha Cleanse Daily Clarifying Gel Cleanser ($40), comes in.

The Tatcha Matcha Cleanse

Officially launching on Jan. 23 (though Sephora Rouge members have access a day early), The Matcha Cleanse is formulated with oily, combination, and normal skin types in mind. In true Tatcha form, the gel-to-foam cleanser is deeply rooted in its connection to traditional Japanese beauty rituals.

Its headlining ingredient? Matcha, the antioxidant-rich green tea that’s as popular as a beverage as it is in skin care. Alongside other clarifying ingredients, The Matcha Cleanse is all about purifying and balancing your complexion, while also priming it for smoother, long-lasting makeup application.

Of course, this isn’t Tatcha’s first foray into the cleansing category. Its OG is The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser ($40), a creamy formula that’s extra moisturizing for dry complexions. There’s also the Deep Cleanse Exfoliating Cleanser ($40), which uses fruit-derived extracts to gently slough off dead skin cells, as well as the Camellia Oil 2-in-1 Makeup Remover & Cleanser ($50), the brand’s oil cleanser that gently removes even the toughest matte liquid lipstick formulas with ease.

The Matcha Cleanse, by comparison, is Tatcha’s first gel-textured face wash that was formulated with oily complexions in mind.

Key Ingredients

Kyo-Matcha: Sourced from Uji, Japan, this special matcha is rich in antioxidants, which are key for protecting your skin from environmental stressors.

Sourced from Uji, Japan, this special matcha is rich in antioxidants, which are key for protecting your skin from environmental stressors. Japanese Mugwort: This is a sacred botanical that’s similar to ceramides and works to protect the skin’s protective barrier.

This is a sacred botanical that’s similar to ceramides and works to protect the skin’s protective barrier. Japanese Coix Seed: An herbal ingredient that features vitamin B and amino acids and functions as a BHA alternative that increases skin surface turnover and helps even out your complexion.

An herbal ingredient that features vitamin B and amino acids and functions as a BHA alternative that increases skin surface turnover and helps even out your complexion. Willow Bark: Another BHA alternative, this active gently exfoliates, helps clear out pores, and balances sebum production.

An Honest Review

For those in need of a new cleanser, Tatcha’s latest drop might just be the move, especially for those who have more oily skin types.

The Real Deal: “I’ve tried hundreds of clarifying cleansers, but this one is something special. The jelly-like texture gets into all the nooks and crannies of my face to remove gunk, and, once I rinse, my face is left feeling velvety-soft — and not at all dry. After using it for a couple of days, I can confidently say that it’s an A-plus cleanser that doesn’t exacerbate combination skin, and it’s great for prepping your face before makeup.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior beauty & lifestyle editor