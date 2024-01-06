Another year is officially in the books, and as 2024 is well on its way, a new era of makeup trends have begun to take flight, too.

While some are embracing no makeup days, allowing their skin care routines to shine through, the glam girlies of the world are looking to the trends to perhaps try something new.

A Focus On Fresh Skin

Ever since 2020, the importance of skin care has reigned (without ever really coming down). Years later, however, the desire for a bit more coverage has prompted the launch of innovative skin-loving complexion products and foundation application techniques that result in a radiant, cake-free vibe.

“Skin techniques are truly elevated, and we have some incredible skin care-infused foundations to choose from,” Mali Thomas, a Bobbi Brown global makeup artist, tells Bustle.

Sabrina Bedrani, a Dior makeup ambassador, shares a similar sentiment. “2024 will be all about skin, concentrating on lightweight foundation and formulas that even out skin without covering it all up.

9 Makeup Trends For 2024

Whether you’re ready for a major makeup bag refresh or are in need of some glam inspiration, here are nine makeup trends for 2024, predicted by Bedrani and Thomas.

1 Radiant Skin @haileybieber More and more, consumers are seeking multi-tasking foundations that benefit their skin while it’s on their skin. The result? A “lit from within” radiance, that still provides intentional coverage. “Imagine wearing a foundation that actually heals the skin barrier... genius,” says Thomas. “These foundations typically create a more luminous, medium finish, so I see us getting more coverage by adding concealer.” Bedrani agrees that more lightweight, nourishing foundation formulas will continue to rise in 2024. “The first makeup trend I already see happening that will extend into 2024 is fresh, glowing skin. I see us continuing to steer away from heavy foundation.” As for her personal pick that has a skin-like, dewy finish? Bedrani names the Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation ($55) as one that allows one’s natural skin to shine through, while still providing coverage.

2 ’90s Contoured Lips @theestallion For quite some time now, all things nostalgic from the 1990s have been very much on-trend. Contoured lips are among the many makeup trends that will continue to have their main character moment throughout 2024. “For me personally, I've always embraced deep chocolates and black liner on my lips because it complements my skin tone,” says Thomas. “We’re keeping this trend going and we’re adding more lip liner color-ways coupled with an almost translucent high shine gloss.” Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion are notable fans of the buzzy look.

3 Peach Fuzz Pigments @patrickta ICYMI: “peach fuzz” was recently named Pantone’s color of the year for 2024. And while peach and orange-hued blush shades have been on the rise in recent months, Bedrani shares that the warm-toned obsession isn’t slowing and will continue to be a focal point throughout the year.

4 Full-Beat Glam À La 2016 @makeupbyyllke With the rise of the “clean girl” aesthetic in the last few years, makeup associated with 2016-era YouTubers — AKA full-coverage beats, expertly painted brows, and statement lips — promptly took backseat. Come 2024, however, full-beat glamour is back (and better than ever). Cut creases are having a moment, stars like Rihanna are painting purple eyeshadow onto their eyes, and fully-pigmented matte lipstick formulas are made comfier on the lips than ever before.

5 Monochromatic Latte Makeup @patrickta Since the summer months of 2023, “latte makeup” — which is essentially monochromatic glam using brown and bronzy shades — has owned the trends. And according to both Bedrani and Thomas, the coffee-inspired glam looks will continue to shine in the new year. Bedrani explains that latte and mocha tones will be major, with a focus on blending those pigments for a soft finish. “Cocoa blush is where we’re headed in 2024,” says Thomas, serving as a reminder that a truly monochromatic makeup moment features similar colors on the lids, lips, and cheeks.

6 Very Vampy Lips Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Sultry siren eyes, say hello to darkly seductive lips that have a similar effect. “I foresee seeing these vampy liners on all skin tones in 2024,” predicts Thomas.

8 Lifted Contouring Techniques @kingmalimagic While heavy contouring techniques are a total thing of the past, like skin care-laden foundations, contouring has also received a 2024 makeover. “Instead of shading underneath the cheek area, we are changing our placement, remembering to lift as we climb when it comes to contouring,” explains Thomas. “This is going to sound very Millennial, of me but think of drawing a Pac-Man on your cheek and blending upwards. This technique lifts the face beautifully.” When it comes to nailing a naturally snatched contour, Thomas names the Bobbi Brown Skin Concealer Sticks ($35) as a total must-have.

9 Copper Color Palettes @rachelzegler Throughout 2023, countless stars were in their copper hair era, including the likes of Dua Lipa and Megan Fox. The total copper infatuation is predicted to transfer to makeup looks come 2024, with Thomas saying that many will lean into red brown and deep copper pigments.