On Sept. 30, Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City for a girls’ night with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes (who, ICYWW, is married to Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes). And considering the Midnights singer has been in a rumored romance with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, the internet was nothing short of buzzing at the thought of Swift being in attendance at Sunday’s game once again. And spoiler: the speculation proved true.

Keeping her ‘fit low-key with a black long sleeve shirt and some denim shorts, Swift seemingly repped the Chiefs with classic red lipstick at the Oct. 2 evening game against the New York Jets. Her light bronde hair was kept understated and effortless with some natural waves and her signature bangs, though it’s her dark navy blue nails that truly caught some attention throughout her weekend in the fashionable east coast city.

Beautifully catching the light, her NYC manicure was a deep midnight sky blue hue that seemed to reflect shades of dark green in some photos. What’s more, the glittering shade of nail polish immediately nods to her latest album, Midnights, along with countless similarly colored outfits worn on Grammys red carpets and beyond in the months after its epic release.

Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While the exact lacquer hue used on the pop star is currently unknown, below, find navy blue nail polish colors that will give you a similar Midnights-inspired set of tips.

4 Navy Blue Nail Polish Colors To Shop

A rich, ultra-pigmented navy blue polish with a glittering sheen of the same hue, Midnight Flight from CND is an easy way to achieve the Swift-approved mani.

An ocean-inspired polish that has a whole lot of colorful dimension, OPI’s Nessie Plays Hide & Sea-k featured a navy blue base subtle deep green undertones that glisten under the light.

Like art in a bottle, Mooncat’s The 13th Hour lacquer features a daring black polish base, made all the more enchanting with deep blue shimmer.

A daring metallic polish that enhances its deep indigo base with green and purple color shifts, Olivera from Zoya is another close match to Swift’s recent manicure.