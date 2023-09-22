Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Went Out In New York Together — Again

Taylor Swift is staying by Sophie Turner’s side amid the Game of Thrones star’s divorce from Joe Jonas. On Sept. 21, two went to dinner at New York’s Barrière Fouquet Hotel in Tribeca, along with Haim sisters and Swift’s good friends Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim.

It was the second time in less than a week that the pair were spotted out together. Two nights earlier, Swift and Turner were seen leaving Via Carota in New York City’s West Village neighborhood with their arms linked around each other. They were later photographed heading inside Temple Bar where, according to Page Six, the two were “having a fun time” ordering the bar’s mini martinis and caviar bumps, although they reportedly didn’t stay long.

Their second night out came just hours after Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for the “wrongful retention” of their daughters, 3-year-old Willa and a 1-year-old daughter whose name is not known, accusing him of withholding their passports and not letting them return to England with her. Jonas’ rep denied that he “abducted” their children. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK,” the rep said.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner enter Via Carota in New York on Sept. 19. Splash / Shutterstock

Swift briefly dated Jonas back in the summer of 2008, which ended when he reportedly broke up with her in a now-infamous 27-second phone call. Jonas is reported to be the subject of a few Swift songs, most notably “Forever & Always” from her Grammy-winning album Fearless, but over the years, Swift struck up a new friendship with Jonas — and eventually Turner — after the former couple got married in 2019.

Swift first hinted at their friendship in her 2020 Folklore track “invisible string,” in which she sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind for the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.” At the time, Turner was pregnant with her and Jonas’ first child. The following year, after Swift released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Turner playfully supported “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a previously unreleased “From the Vault” song purported to be written about her then-husband. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote on Instagram.