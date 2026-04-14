TikTok's "Aperol Spritz" Nails Are Buzzing For Summer

There’s something about sitting outside with an Aperol spritz on the first warm day of the year that turns you into that “girl who’s going to be okay” meme. Best case scenario, you’re at happy hour with a few friends and a fresh manicure to match your newfound optimism — preferably something bright and springy. Even better, what if your nails actually matched your drink?

Enter: Aperol spritz nails, the manicure trend that takes that idea and runs with it. “A bright, orange-toned red is one of the best statement colors because it can last from spring all the way until the end of the summer,” Nail Thoughts founder Katie Masters previously told Bustle. In other words, expect to see this shade everywhere — and for good reason. It’s already exploding all over TikTok due to its statement-making yet easy-to- wear look.

The color, though, is only half the story. What’s making the trend land is everything you can do with it, from ombré and cateye finishes that look like melted-down drinks to 3D droplets and shimmers that resemble the perfect amount of carbonation. Whether you keep the focus on the hot orange shade itself or layer on the details, it all feels very ready for a summer spent outside.

Below, 15 Aperol-inspired manicures that are sure to make happy hour even happier.

1 French Tips(y) Instagram / @iramshelton Bright orange is an easy way to add a pop of color to your manicure — but instead of a sharp French, try a soft ombré that fades like your drink melting over ice, keeping the vibrant shade slightly more wearable.

2 Happy Hour Doubles Instagram / @nailsbycaroline_ For a more literal take on the trend, tiny Spritz glasses and citrus details do the talking, while complementary cobalt accents make everything look a little more crisp.

3 Sparkling Spritzes Instagram / @avrnailswatches An orange jelly base paired with golden shimmer looks like bubbly in a glass — and catches the light just right, turning a single color into a statement mani.

4 Garnished & Glossy Instagram / @naileditbeauty Playful and a little kitschy, these zoomed-in orange slices don’t need anything else. They’re the best part of the drink, anyway.

5 Just Stirred Instagram / @10piecenails A swirled wash of orange and red channels the moment right after you stir your spritz. Start with a milky base, then apply thin layers of color on top and tap them out with a sponge for that diffused, fluid finish.

6 3D Bubbles Instagram / @clawedbycami This is maximalism done right: a sheer jelly base and negative space accents feel airy enough for spring, while glossy droplets that look like condensation on a glass add texture to the already-extra set.

7 Orange Outlines Instagram / @sadiejnails If you’re tired of a regular French tip, this outlined version is the smart switch. The pop of Aperol orange keeps it feeling warm-weather ready without going over the top.

8 However You Pour Instagram / @shoreditchnails Some people go heavy on the Aperol, others keep it lighter and more Prosecco-forward — either way, this manicure covers the full spectrum, from bright red to citrusy orange.

9 Aperol Accents Instagram / @thats.handy Another alternative Frenchie idea? Tuxedo tips. The angled shape looks elevated, while rhinestone starbursts take the edge off.

10 Ribbed Glass Instagram / @nailedxeliz From cateye to chrome, this year’s nail art is all about textural finishes — and these raised, glass-like ridges slot right in. With a sheer orange base, it feels rich, dimensional, and a little unexpected.

11 Short & Sweet Instagram / @nailfies.by.lexi The only thing better than an Aperol Spritz on a hot day is wearing the color on your nails all season. This bright, orange-toned red does all the work for you — it’s bold, juicy, and impossible to overthink.

12 Top It Off Instagram / @nailboii Or, add a red chrome powder on top of an Aperol orange base for a finish that shifts with the light and feels a little less one-note.

13 Over Ice Instagram / @vanityprojectsmia Aura nails finished with a cateye polish combine two of spring’s biggest manicure trends. Add a rhinestone to the center of each nail, and you’ve got dimension, color, and sparkle wrapped into one.

14 Florals For Spring Instagram / @nails_by_jenna.k To upgrade your floral nail art, swap pastel polishes for a hot orange that feels fresh, bright, and actually kind of groundbreaking.