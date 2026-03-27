Spring has officially sprung, which means these little piggies are going back to the market. Sure, sandal season comes with its usual maintenance checklist — toe hair removal, cracked heels, maybe even a callus or two — but you’ve got to admit that finally being able to clomp around in flip-flops again makes it all worth it.

As for what’s happening on the toenails themselves? Spring’s pedicure trends are less about doing more and more about doing it better. “Minimalism is leading, but with a subtle statement,” says celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein — think clean bases with just enough detail to register, like a single accent on the big toe or a soft chrome glaze on top.

From there, it splits. “Pedicure personalities fall into two categories: opaque, statement shades or neutral, milky, and clean,” says Nail Thoughts founder Katie Masters. Both are showing up this season, just with a lighter color story overall. Milky matcha greens, butter yellows, and gray lilacs have re-entered the chat after months of black and red toenails (or, let’s be honest, no pedicure at all. Even French tips are thawing out from winter, with “invisible” ombré effects that look airbrushed.

The common denominator is finish. Whether you’re going bold or barely there, it’s the glossy, light-catching layer on top that makes everything feel current — the kind of detail that actually shows once the sandals come out. Below, a rundown of spring 2026’s biggest pedicure trends, straight from the pros.

1 Matcha Latte Instagram / @my_dressnail_ Everything turns green during spring, including your toenails. This matcha latte shade toes the line between earthy and pastel, with a creamy finish that’s right on trend. “Go milky versus opaque as it looks more expensive and grows out softer,” says Gerstein. Or if green polishes aren’t your thing, she suggests “adding a drop of white to any shade for that clouded spring finish.”

2 Lemon Glaze Instagram / @grababeauty Butter yellow polish might not feel particularly groundbreaking this time of year, but top it off with a white chrome glaze and it starts looking brighter, lighter, and a little more unexpected. “Glass finishes and butter yellow will be taking over by summer,” says Gerstein, who adds that mixing the shade with “a tiny bit of clear” softens it and makes it way more wearable than you would think.

3 Pearlized Pink Instagram / @jpn_nails_studio Another classic that’s getting a facelift? Pink. It’s basically a spring nude at this point because “it feels energetic, fresh, and perfect for the season,” says Jin Soon Choi, founder of JINsoon — but opalescent top coats are pushing it from staple to statement shade, adding dimension without overpowering the warm peachy-pink base. That sheen does more than just catch the light, too. “Metallics and shimmers last the longest as they tend to hold onto the nail better,” says Gerstein, making it an ideal choice if you’re looking to stretch time between appointments.

4 Gray Lilac Instagram / @nail.gracieleholiver “Spring is all about sheer and airy colors, compared to winter’s heavy shades,” says Gerstein, which is exactly where lilac comes in. Slightly muted with foggy gray undertones, it’s a more understated take on purple pedicures. For a little extra impact, add a white French tip to keep things tonal — or “low contrast,” as Gerstein puts it: “Designs should feel elevated, not busy.”

5 Toasty Tan Instagram / @mim___nail An easy way to transition from winter pedicures is by sticking with a softer neutral — and this season, tan is proving it’s anything but boring. A magnetic polish introduces depth and texture, tapping into the shift toward “less nail art, more finish-driven looks,” as Choi puts it, for something that feels clean rather than overdone.

6 All-Over Chrome Instagram / @glossnaturals Mirror, mirror on the wall: What’s the coolest pedicure of them all? Chrome, of course. Full-blown metallics are everywhere right now, and for good reason. They can be futuristic and Y3K or relaxed and beachy (think oyster shell), depending on how you style them. This is one pedicure to leave to the pros, though. “Chrome is a very finicky finish if it’s not prepped and applied correctly,” says Masters.

7 Tiffany Blue Instagram / @studio_20l10 No explanation needed — this is the kind of shade that instantly puts you in a better mood. Slightly minty, the bright blue polish pops against sun-kissed skin and makes everything look a little more luxe. “Lighter colors and pastel brights make a statement just on their own,” says Masters. Basically, it’s a Tiffany box on your toes — no nail art required.

8 Poppy Red Instagram / @luxe.nailstudio Red toenails work year-round, but it’s all about choosing the right undertone for the season. For spring, that means turning up the saturation until it’s almost a “hot orange,” as Choi puts it. Masters agrees: “A bright, orange-toned red is one of the best statement colors because it can last from spring all the way until the end of summer.” To lean into the juiciness of it all, finish with a high-gloss, almost glassy top coat.

9 Cloudy White Instagram / @papion.center If the Pantone color of the year is any indication, marshmallow tones are having a moment. “On the way out are harsh white and neon jelly pedicures,” says Gerstein. In their place? A milky, diffused finish that skips the Wite-Out effect. “It’s super crisp and clean,” Masters adds. “And who doesn’t want that on their toes in the heat?”

10 Fruit Salad Instagram / @nailmorebeen For those who have trouble picking one shade, why bother? This fruit salad mix lets you wear them all — with glossy berry, sheer pink, and a few playful dots on the big toes for good measure. “I think polka dots are going to become really popular on pedicures,” Masters predicts. “They’re super cute, but also easy to DIY.” More fun than fussy, color-blocking and polka dots are the nail art trends to try this spring.