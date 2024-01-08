At the tail-end of 2023, Tom Ford dropped Vanilla Sex, its latest eau de parfum.

Those with an affinity for gourmand perfume notes were quick to jump on the hype train, with countless videos populating TikTok’s viral platform soon after its release. And in the midst of the nostalgic vanilla note’s modernized resurgence in recent months, it seems to be a well-timed launch for those who crave a bit of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic within their fragrance wardrobe.

Whether you’re a total vanilla lover who prefers the sweet-smelling scents so associated with the ’90s and early 2000s, or just so happen to be a “vanilla girl” who adores the soothing beige-toned aesthetic — Vanilla Sex is a buzzy perfume that has the people talking.

Since scent can be so subjective, online perfume shopping can be a daunting task. Before you spend your hard-earned coin on the fragrance’s high-end price tag, you may want to read this unbiased review first.

Fast Facts

Price: $395 for 1.7 fl oz

$395 for 1.7 fl oz Best For: Intimate date nights and elegant occasions when you don’t want your perfume to say “hi” before you do.

Intimate date nights and elegant occasions when you don’t want your perfume to say “hi” before you do. Rating: 4.5/5

4.5/5 What I Love: It’s a modern vanilla perfume that has a seductive earthiness.

It’s a modern vanilla perfume that has a seductive earthiness. What I Don’t Love: As this is a skin-scent, it may not be quite as bold or long-lasting as one may expect (especially for the higher price point).

What Does Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex Perfume Smell Like?

A new launch from the luxurious brand, the Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum is best described as a warm gourmand fragrance.

With two qualities of vanilla at its heart — namely, a vanilla tincture from India as well as a potent vanilla absolute — the sweet formula is backed by the bitterness of almonds, the softness of mysterious flower petals, as well as the smoothness of sandalwood.

My First Impression Of Vanilla Sex

Housed in a stunningly chic glass bottle that looks like beige-hued frothy milk, Tom Ford’s Vanilla Sex is just as dreamy as it looks. At first spritz, the fragrance smells petal-soft and plush, as if you’re smelling a few drops of exquisitely potent vanilla extract while baking a sweet treat.

Rather quickly, however, an underlying earthiness emerges, adding grit, depth, and an air of sophistication.

Olivia Rose Rushing

Right away, I noticed how cloud-like the perfume is, smoothly wrapping around my skin like a delicate cashmere sweater without ever overwhelming the senses. While the two vanilla notes smell somewhat subdued, albeit brimming with rich complexity, it’s the bitter almond note that melts with the timeless sandalwood, almost creating a boozy quality that reminds me of amaretto liqueur.

Vanilla Sex is only detectable when catching an up-close-and-personal whiff at my wrists, which is a notable quality. And while whispers of vanilla remain on the skin after hours of wear, it’s the almond and sandalwood that truly lingers, adding an ambery warmth that softly radiates from those application points.

A Win For Vanilla Perfume Lovers

All in all, Vanilla Sex is a total win that’s dreamy, complex, and elegant.

The most important thing to note is that this perfume is mostly detectable by those in close proximity, and is not so much an aroma that will make a grand statement in a room of many. If you’re someone who prefers fragrances that last all day, note that Vanilla Sex does linger very close to the skin, but its softness doesn’t lend itself to last as long as you might desire.

That being said, a quick hack is layering fragrances with another one, creating a bespoke perfume that has more longevity, or layering Vanilla Sex over an unscented body lotion for extra staying power.