Alright, alright —
summer has seemingly just begun. But in the world of beauty and fashion, mid-July is just around the time when tastemakers tend to look ahead to autumn trends.
With regard to fragrance, sun-filled summertime is undoubtedly defined by
juicy fruity aromas ( like peaches, for one), along with warm floral notes, like honeysuckle and orange blossom. Fall, on the other hand? Well, perfumes associated with the chillier season are most often a bit heavier and cozier, not dissimilar to throwing on a leather jacket or wrapping yourself in a chunky knit blanket. As for specific notes to watch for: Amber is no doubt leading the pack, alongside other faves like vanilla, or even the rising guaiac wood. Carina Chaz, the founder and nose behind Dedcool’s cult-loved scents, says this of beloved note: “For centuries, the amber scent profile has symbolized beauty and radiance. [It’s] dynamic, elevated, and warm, [and] adds a layer of sweetness to any composition.” And being that it pairs so beautifully with just about every other note in a perfumer’s diverse palette, the aroma is entangled in countless compositions on the market (many of which you may already own).
Craving a bit of coziness by way of eau
so cabincore aromas? Here are 25 amber-filled perfumes to get you ready for 2023’s upcoming fall SZN. 2
Sensual and deeply luxurious,
Soleil de Feu mimics the warmth of red-hued sunsets, with notes of earthy tuberose, smooth sandalwood, and resinous benzoin that melts on skin. 3
The type of scent that you can share with your partner,
Mustang Sally is defined by woody petitgrain, citrusy neroli, freshly-picked orange flower, and cocooning amber. 6
Powerful and fierce,
Ambre Nuit is a boldly floral, subtly spiced expression of the well-loved amber accord. 7
Smokey, syrupy, and brimming with a sweetness clouded by darkness,
Vanille Antique is made of cashmere musk, wood, and amber. 8
A French phrase that means "into the woods,"
Dans Les Bois opens with bright lemon and juicy blood orange, quickly turning into a wild bouquet of lavender, saffron, and sage backed by amber woods. 10
Velvety and sumptuous,
Amber Musk is filled with unexpected notes, like cool coconut water and romantic rose. 11
As inviting as a warm hug from a loved one,
Grand Soir wraps around you with the scent of sticky vanilla and gilded amber. 12
An aroma that smells like a bottled version of gold hour, Nest’s
Golden Nectar is dripping in notes of warm orchid, creamy vanilla, and sueded amber. 14
Long-lasting and statement-making,
Alien Goddess is a luxe fragrance filled with empowering aromas, like exotic bergamot, intoxicating vanilla, warm amber, and otherworldly jasmine. 15
A lightweight scent that even protects strands from damaging UV rays, the
Hair & Body Fragrance Mist from Moroccanoil is filled with sun-kissed amber and dreamy magnolia. 16
A bit exotic by nature,
INVITE ONLY AMBER | 23 features notes of seductive vanilla, awakening cinnamon, and resinous amber. 18
An intimate
second-skin scent, Billie Eilish’s debut perfume, Eilish, features softly sweet notes of sugared flower petals, decadent cocoa, and creamy vanilla for an amber gourmand fragrance that smells of comfort. 20
Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. If you’re on the market for an amber-filled perfume, its
Amber is heated perfection. 21
Like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket, vanilla orchid and golden amber make
SUPER AMBER warm, cozy, and ultra-enticing. 22
Lavender is undoubtedly soothing to the senses, though truly, amber’s scent is too. That makes
Amber & Lavender a cologne that is warm, aromatic, and calming all the same. 23
Sleek and spiced,
Amber is where the dry patchouli meets the liveliness of bergamot-soaked sandalwood. 24
Joyful to its core,
Tiger Lily brings a whole lot of warmth by way of orange flower and vanilla amber for those pesky end of summer woes. 25
An aroma that is inspired by rich, golden palaces covered in exquisite art,
Stellar Times is a heated, amber-y fragrance at heart, with whispers of orange blossom and white woods.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >