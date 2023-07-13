Alright, alright — summer has seemingly just begun. But in the world of beauty and fashion, mid-July is just around the time when tastemakers tend to look ahead to autumn trends.

With regard to fragrance, sun-filled summertime is undoubtedly defined by juicy fruity aromas (like peaches, for one), along with warm floral notes, like honeysuckle and orange blossom. Fall, on the other hand? Well, perfumes associated with the chillier season are most often a bit heavier and cozier, not dissimilar to throwing on a leather jacket or wrapping yourself in a chunky knit blanket. As for specific notes to watch for: Amber is no doubt leading the pack, alongside other faves like vanilla, or even the rising guaiac wood.

Carina Chaz, the founder and nose behind Dedcool’s cult-loved scents, says this of beloved note: “For centuries, the amber scent profile has symbolized beauty and radiance. [It’s] dynamic, elevated, and warm, [and] adds a layer of sweetness to any composition.” And being that it pairs so beautifully with just about every other note in a perfumer’s diverse palette, the aroma is entangled in countless compositions on the market (many of which you may already own).

Craving a bit of coziness by way of eau so cabincore aromas? Here are 25 amber-filled perfumes to get you ready for 2023’s upcoming fall SZN.

2 Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Eau De Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora Sensual and deeply luxurious, Soleil de Feu mimics the warmth of red-hued sunsets, with notes of earthy tuberose, smooth sandalwood, and resinous benzoin that melts on skin.

3 Henry Rose Mustang Sally Body Spray Henry Rose $75 See On Henry Rose The type of scent that you can share with your partner, Mustang Sally is defined by woody petitgrain, citrusy neroli, freshly-picked orange flower, and cocooning amber.

8 DIME Dans Les Bois Perfume Ulta $48 See On Ulta A French phrase that means "into the woods," Dans Les Bois opens with bright lemon and juicy blood orange, quickly turning into a wild bouquet of lavender, saffron, and sage backed by amber woods.

10 Aerin Amber Musk Eau de Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora Velvety and sumptuous, Amber Musk is filled with unexpected notes, like cool coconut water and romantic rose.

11 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $235 See On Nordstrom As inviting as a warm hug from a loved one, Grand Soir wraps around you with the scent of sticky vanilla and gilded amber.

12 NEST New York Golden Nectar Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora An aroma that smells like a bottled version of gold hour, Nest’s Golden Nectar is dripping in notes of warm orchid, creamy vanilla, and sueded amber.

14 MUGLER Alien Goddess Eau de Parfum Ulta $123 See On Ulta Long-lasting and statement-making, Alien Goddess is a luxe fragrance filled with empowering aromas, like exotic bergamot, intoxicating vanilla, warm amber, and otherworldly jasmine.

15 Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist Sephora $32 See On Sephora A lightweight scent that even protects strands from damaging UV rays, the Hair & Body Fragrance Mist from Moroccanoil is filled with sun-kissed amber and dreamy magnolia.

20 Demeter Fragrance Library Amber Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $42 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Demeter’s collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. If you’re on the market for an amber-filled perfume, its Amber is heated perfection.

21 Ellis Brooklyn SUPER AMBER Eau de Parfum Sephora $108 See On Sephora Like wrapping yourself in a cashmere blanket, vanilla orchid and golden amber make SUPER AMBER warm, cozy, and ultra-enticing.

22 Jo Malone London Amber & Lavender Cologne Nordstrom $155 See On Nordstrom Lavender is undoubtedly soothing to the senses, though truly, amber’s scent is too. That makes Amber & Lavender a cologne that is warm, aromatic, and calming all the same.

23 Prada Amber Eau De Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora Sleek and spiced, Amber is where the dry patchouli meets the liveliness of bergamot-soaked sandalwood.

24 Good Chemistry Tiger Lily Eau De Parfum Target $30.49 See On Target Joyful to its core, Tiger Lily brings a whole lot of warmth by way of orange flower and vanilla amber for those pesky end of summer woes.