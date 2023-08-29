We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Found in some of the most luxurious fragrances on the market (for both women and men), sandalwood is a dreamy, woody note that is to thank for countless creations’ long-lastingness.
A signature note in some of the most beloved perfumes — like Le Labo’s Santal 33, which claims Bebe Rexha, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Bieber as fans — sandalwood is surely defined by its creaminess and seduction factor above all else.
“There are two types of natural sandalwood used in perfumery: Santalum Album and Santalum Spicatum,” Paul Austin, the co-creator of LilaNur Parfums, tells Bustle. “They both have a velvety, delicate softness with a woody foundation, giving it a musky, earthy tone with a hint of spiciness — but Santalum Album, known as white sandalwood, is known for its especially creamy and lactonic qualities.”
Austin explains that in many cultures, “sandalwood is believed to possess strong spiritual properties, drawing individuals closer to the divine, imparting calmness, and clarifying the mind.” And there’s a reason why it’s so popular in perfumery. “Its distinctively warm, sensual, and woody scent adds a lingering, comforting note to every fragrance,” he adds.
Care to embrace a bit of that divine energy by way of sandalwood? Below, find 24 perfumes filled with the luxurious aroma.