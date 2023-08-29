Found in some of the most luxurious fragrances on the market (for both women and men), sandalwood is a dreamy, woody note that is to thank for countless creations’ long-lastingness.

A signature note in some of the most beloved perfumes — like Le Labo’s Santal 33, which claims Bebe Rexha, Sophie Turner, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Bieber as fans — sandalwood is surely defined by its creaminess and seduction factor above all else.

“There are two types of natural sandalwood used in perfumery: Santalum Album and Santalum Spicatum,” Paul Austin, the co-creator of LilaNur Parfums, tells Bustle. “They both have a velvety, delicate softness with a woody foundation, giving it a musky, earthy tone with a hint of spiciness — but Santalum Album, known as white sandalwood, is known for its especially creamy and lactonic qualities.”

Austin explains that in many cultures, “sandalwood is believed to possess strong spiritual properties, drawing individuals closer to the divine, imparting calmness, and clarifying the mind.” And there’s a reason why it’s so popular in perfumery. “Its distinctively warm, sensual, and woody scent adds a lingering, comforting note to every fragrance,” he adds.

Care to embrace a bit of that divine energy by way of sandalwood? Below, find 24 perfumes filled with the luxurious aroma.

LilaNur Parfums Agar Épicé Eau De Parfum LilaNur Parfums $285 See On LilaNur Parfums “We have designed each of our Eau de Parfums around India's iconic flora,” Austin notes — and Agar Épicé is no different. “The idea was to draw attention to India’s story of oud. [We paired the] earthy, smokey, and woody quality of oud with the creamy, soft, and enveloping woodiness of sandalwood, adding hints of ginger and spices.”

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum Sephora $96 See On Sephora Lush and dewy, Father Figure is brimming with notes of honeyed fig, buttery orris root, wet jasmine petals, and creamy sandalwood.

The Harmonist Moon Glory Parfum Bloomingdale's $350 See On Bloomingdale's A truly luxurious, full-bodied perfume that truly intoxicates, Moon Glory is made richly complex via a combination of honey, ylang ylang, jasmine, balsam, and woods.

Lake & Skye Santal Gray Eau de Parfum Ulta $98 See On Ulta Santal Gray is a dreamy “skin musk” aroma that lies close to one’s skin, enveloping the wearer with the aromas of bergamot, sandalwood, violet leaf, musk, and cardamom.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum Sephora $155 See On Sephora A truly classic expression of the world’s most beloved florals, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine is brimming with the breathtaking notes of sumptuous jasmine, freshly-squeezed mandarin, and a sensual sandalwood note.

Boy Smells Woodphoria Eau de Parfum Sephora $98 See On Sephora A unique perfume that shines a light on the duality of finding strength in softness, Woodphoria is where the dreaminess of coconut water and fig leaves meets the power of woods.

Ellis Brooklyn APRÈS Eau de Parfum Ulta $108 See On Ulta A fragrance inspired by the crisp, evergreen-filled air of the snowy Alps, APRÈS is truly a wintertime dream with the aromas of juniper berries, cardamom, bourbon, violet, and a forest of vanilla woods.

Tom Ford Soleil de Feu Eau De Parfum Sephora $295 See On Sephora Sensual and deeply luxurious, Soleil de Feu mimics the warmth of red-hued sunsets, with notes of earthy tuberose, smooth sandalwood, and resinous benzoin that melts on skin.

DedCool Madonna Lilly Eau De Parfum Sephora $90 See On Sephora A truly genderless aroma that is earthy and hypnotic, Madonna Lilly is a heady mix of bold black pepper, bitter bergamot, and smooth sandalwood.

KILIAN Paris Sacred Wood Eau de Parfum Sephora $290 See On Sephora Embracing sandalwood’s historically sacred connotations, Sacred Wood bolsters the woody note with the aromas of myrrh, ambrette seeds, and balsam oil.

Prada Amber Eau De Parfum Sephora $145 See On Sephora Sleek and spiced, Amber is where the dry patchouli embraces the liveliness of bergamot-soaked sandalwood.