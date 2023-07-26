Beauty

18 Nail Polish Colors That Give Classic "Quiet Luxury" Vibes

For the minimal manicure lovers.

Here are nail polish colors that epitomize 2023's popular quiet luxury trend.
Over the last few months — and in part, as a response to Sofia Richie-Grainge’s decadent, yet simply chic South of France wedding — “quiet luxury” has been a major buzz word, leaving its mark in the world of beauty and fashion.

In short? The growing stealth wealth trend centers on a certain timelessness that is distinctly minimal and elevated, which translates to acquiring classic wardrobe staples in lieu of fast fashion picks, as well embracing your natural features with glowing, effortless glam.

Similarly in the world of manicures, pedicures, and nail art — it’s all about leaving behind the “more is more” mindset with this low-key aesthetic (think the opposite of Hailey Bieber’s colorful patchwork mani or Doja Cat’s recent mosaic tips). Instead, the focus is on keeping things completely understated, opting for clean, ever-popular polish hues that can be considered tried-and-true staples no matter the decade.

A major proponent of the quietly luxurious mani movement is Margot Robbie, who frequently opts for sheer pink shades and crisp French tips (even at the Met Gala).

In need of a few “quiet luxury” nail polish colors that will never go out of style? Here are 18 lacquers you can shop right now.

Margot Robbie’s Sheer Barbie Pink

Worn by Margot Robbie on her pink-filled tour de Barbie, essie’s Vanity Fairest is a pretty sheer pink that makes for an easy go-to.

Romantic Rose

A muted mid-tone pink, Rose Porcelaine is no doubt for the sophisticate.

Really, Really Red

A classic red that nods to the Old Hollywood starlets of the 1950s, No. 101 Fiery Red truly stuns against any and every skin tone.

“Your Nails But Better” Neutral

A sheer jelly formula that provides some yummy high shine, Mrs Potts from Lights Lacquer is a “your nails but better” neutral hue with peachy undertones for those with light to medium skin tones.

Sheer Chocolate Milk

A deep neutral polish with a jelly-like finish, Cocoa Jelly is a beautiful option that creates the “your nails but better” look for those with medium, olive, and dark skin tones.

Pure High-Gloss Black

Add a little bit of luxury into your mani-pedi routine with Gucci’s diamond-like black hue, Black Crystal.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Milk Bath Nails

Recently worn by Kourtney Kardashian Barker, this ultra-clean Milky White polish shade is a classic that will never go out of style.

Jennifer Lopez’s Pretty Peach Tips

A gorgeous gel polish that is peachy and creamy, How You Dune? was most recently worn by none other than Jennifer Lopez.

White French Tip Essential

A pure white shade made perfect for crisp French tips, no nail polish collection is complete without OPI’s Alpine Snow lacquer.

Luxe Cabernet

For a timelessly elegant manicure that is all things sultry, Chanel Beauty’s Rouge Noir is a truly luxurious lacquer.

Pretty Pearlescent Pick

For an effortless glazed donut nail vibe, World's Your Oyster Babe is the understated, subtly pearlescent neutral lacquer hue of dreams.

Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding Mani

Worn by Kate Middleton on her wedding day, Allure has become a quintessential “quiet luxury” nail polish color.

Very Vanilla

A warm-toned, creamy vanilla shade, French Vanilla is a full-coverage nail polish shade that dries in seconds.

Gal Gadot’s Dark Chocolate Mani Pedi

Arriving to the pink carpet for the Barbie movie’s world premiere, Gal Gadot painted her nails with a sultry chocolate brown hue by the name of Fedora (amongst a sea of hot pink).

50 Shades Of Baby Blue

Spotted on A-listers like Sofia Richie-Grainge, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zendaya, soft shades of baby blue (like this color, Candy Floss) are slowly becoming the new neutral.

OG Ballerina Pink

A beloved essie shade that has stood the test of time, Ballet Slippers is a classic pale pink nail polish.

Sofia Richie-Grainge’s Wedding Day White

Worn by Sofia Richie-Grainge on her wedding day, the “quiet luxury” poster girl opted for a single coat of Funny Bunny, a cult-loved off-white shade from OPI.

Bare Nail Bestie

When in doubt, some on-trend naked nails topped with a high-shine coat of clear polish (like Mooncat’s Speed Demon) will also look clean and put together.