Over the last few months — and in part, as a response to Sofia Richie-Grainge’s decadent, yet simply chic South of France wedding — “quiet luxury” has been a major buzz word, leaving its mark in the world of beauty and fashion.

In short? The growing stealth wealth trend centers on a certain timelessness that is distinctly minimal and elevated, which translates to acquiring classic wardrobe staples in lieu of fast fashion picks, as well embracing your natural features with glowing, effortless glam.

Similarly in the world of manicures, pedicures, and nail art — it’s all about leaving behind the “more is more” mindset with this low-key aesthetic (think the opposite of Hailey Bieber’s colorful patchwork mani or Doja Cat’s recent mosaic tips). Instead, the focus is on keeping things completely understated, opting for clean, ever-popular polish hues that can be considered tried-and-true staples no matter the decade.

A major proponent of the quietly luxurious mani movement is Margot Robbie, who frequently opts for sheer pink shades and crisp French tips (even at the Met Gala).

In need of a few “quiet luxury” nail polish colors that will never go out of style? Here are 18 lacquers you can shop right now.

Really, Really Red gitti No. 101 Fiery Red gitti $20 See On gitti A classic red that nods to the Old Hollywood starlets of the 1950s, No. 101 Fiery Red truly stuns against any and every skin tone.

Sheer Chocolate Milk Cirque Colors Cocoa Jelly Nail Polish Amazon $12.50 See On Amazon A deep neutral polish with a jelly-like finish, Cocoa Jelly is a beautiful option that creates the “your nails but better” look for those with medium, olive, and dark skin tones.

Pure High-Gloss Black Gucci Black Crystal Glossy Nail Polish Sephora $33 See On Sephora Add a little bit of luxury into your mani-pedi routine with Gucci’s diamond-like black hue, Black Crystal.

White French Tip Essential OPI Alpine Snow Nail Lacquer Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta A pure white shade made perfect for crisp French tips, no nail polish collection is complete without OPI’s Alpine Snow lacquer.

Luxe Cabernet Chanel Rouge Noir Longwear Nail Colour Chanel $32 See On Chanel For a timelessly elegant manicure that is all things sultry, Chanel Beauty’s Rouge Noir is a truly luxurious lacquer.