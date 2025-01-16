The “Unrecognizable Makeup” Trend Will Literally Transform Your Look

Some wear makeup to naturally enhance their features and appear as if they hardly have anything on. Others prefer to dream up a full beat that entirely transforms their look (and mood).

The latest beauty trend to make the rounds on TikTok is surely for the latter makeup-loving girlies, or really anyone who wants to switch up their energy for date night and beyond.

The “Unrecognizable Makeup” Trend

If you haven’t caught it on your FYP yet, the “unrecognizable makeup” trend has been raging on BeautyTok, with countless folks testing out the method. Unlike “no makeup” makeup looks, this movement has the end goal of transforming into an entirely different person using the power of glam.

“‘Unrecognizable makeup’ is basically when you snatch your makeup so well that you don’t even look like the same person — and I’m feeling like catfishing today,” creator Natalie Violette explained in a recent TikTok video.

To render yourself nearly unrecognizable, this strategy involves a few key makeup techniques. First up: foundation, of course.

“For the base, I want it to be so blurred it looks fake,” Violette said in her post as she applied a blurring primer, full-coverage foundation, intense contour routine, and loose setting powder to achieve a mattified finish. She then focused her blush underneath the eyes and up towards the temples to create a lifted effect.

Unrecognizable glam also involves overlined lips for a bratty and plump-looking pout. But the real star of the show is the eye makeup.

Creating The Perfect Siren Eye

Anyone who tries an “unrecognizable” routine will realize that the big change happens once you start working on your eyes.

Violette, for example, created a sultry aesthetic by doing an elongated winged liner. She then tight-lined both her upper and lower lashlines, further emphasizing the almond shape.

Rather than a ’60s-esque, doe-like result, this look is all about a mesmerizing siren eye. And with this extra makeup comes an energy shift.

A Violette said of her finished beat: “Where is Natalie, and what did I do to her? It doesn’t even look like me.”

For those interested in trying the trend, shop some of the best liquid eyeliners below.