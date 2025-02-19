Well People’s New Mineral Serum SPF Is The Perfect Makeup Base

As a beauty editor, I’ve been preaching the importance of using SPF for years. I know that protecting yourself from harmful UV rays every day is crucial, even when it’s cloudy or rainy outside. And yet — I am my most stubborn student. There are many skin care sins you can commit, but my most toxic habit is forgoing sunscreen every now and then.

Why do I do this? As someone with oily and sensitive skin, I’m often wary of applying excess products underneath my makeup. Not only do some SPF products cause an unfortunate pilling situation for my foundation, but I also often choose to prioritize other skin care essentials instead. I know, it’s not a good excuse.

When Well People announced it would be launching a vitamin-rich Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum, I was intrigued, but admittedly hesitant to try it out. “Another SPF I won’t use” was the main thought running through my head. So imagine my surprise when I noticed I’ve been reaching for this product every single day since receiving it. No joke.

Ahead, everything you need to know about Well People’s Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum.

Fast Facts

Price: $26

$26 Best for: Hydrating SPF protection

Hydrating SPF protection My rating: 4.8/5

4.8/5 What we like: No white cast and has a glowy finish

No white cast and has a glowy finish What we don’t like: Not water resistant

The Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum

Launched on Feb. 13, Well People’s non-nano zinc oxide-based SPF was developed alongside dermatologists and boasts a super lightweight serum texture that’s easily blendable and doesn’t leave a white cast.

It offers seriously hydrating skin care benefits, too, thanks to an antioxidant-rich complex, niacinamide, and aloe leaf juice — which not only protect your skin but help brighten your complexion over time.

My Review

Daisy Maldonado

As mentioned, I’m unfortunately not the best at applying my daily SPF. It’s a terrible trait, truly. Having tried many SPFs throughout my career, I’ve only ever found one other sunscreen I absolutely love: Supergoop’s Glowscreen. The chemical sunscreen is a cult-favorite item in the beauty world for a reason.

Unlike Supergoop, Well People’s latest release is a mineral sunscreen (which uses UV filters that sit on top of the skin instead of absorbing them). These formulas are often lauded for being safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin, two characteristics that most influence my routine. However, I never really loved using mineral sunscreens because of the thick texture they often have. I’ve found that it sits weirdly under my makeup and leaves an annoying white cast I can’t properly blend. But that wasn’t the case when I tried this serum SPF.

Not only did it seamlessly melt into my skin, but it also felt super hydrating as I swiped on. It made the perfect primer for my glam and gave me a truly great glowy base on its own. It also hasn’t caused me to break out yet, which is another huge bonus.

The Verdict

Since getting this product in the mail, I’ve reached for it every day. Am I an SPF convert now? We’ll have to wait and see, but I am pleasantly surprised at how much I love this formula. I’ve found that I’ve been using this in place of my multi-step skin care prep since it gives me the amount of moisture I like.

If you have sensitive skin, I wholeheartedly recommend trying this SPF since it contains soothing aloe vera that really feels hydrating. This drop came just in time for spring and summer, and I know it’s the item I’ll be reaching for the most.