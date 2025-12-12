One minute your skin is dewy as can be. The next? It looks like you just survived a three-month stint in Antarctica. Winter has a way of kicking your butt like that. Not only does it get dark at 2 p.m., launching you into a state of despair, but it’s also easy to fall into a skin care rut. The glowy, happy version of you who thrived all summer long slowly morphs into someone who’s shivering, tired, and cold — and before you know it, you’ve got a bad case of the “winter uglies.”

On BeautyTok, creators have come together to commiserate over this affliction, while also sharing tips to combat it. ICYDK, the “winter uglies” are when you no longer recognize yourself in the mirror. Maybe your eyes are tired, your skin is dry and flaky, and your hair is crispier than can be. It can make the long, frozen stretch from December to March even harder to cope with — unless you know what to do.

What Are The Winter Uglies?

Of course, no one’s actually ugly this time of year. There’s nothing wrong with wearing baggy clothes or keeping your hair in a top knot, if that’s what makes you happy. But, according to the discourse on social media, it’s common to just feel a bit... off when winter hits.

On the app, @rebellenutrition said she experiences “the uglies” because she stops doing her hair and getting her eyebrows waxed — self-care habits that no longer seem to matter as much in the cold. “I also haven’t actually gotten dressed in, like, two weeks,” she admitted.

Many creators are also comparing their winter selves to what they look like at the beginning of summer. Their pale skin and dry lips are a far cry from their former sun-kissed glow, pristine manicures, and fresh hair extensions. “How do you motivate yourself to get it together?” @rebellenutrition asked. “I need the laziest beauty solutions that you possible have.”

How To Beat The Winter Uglies

Combatting winter uglies starts with a mindset shift. If you feel like you’re just ~existing~ this time of year instead of thriving, it all starts with making a conscious effort to pour a little more energy back into your self-care routine.

Creator @mary_skinner, who said she’s “coming down with a very bad case of the winter uglies,” leaned into an at-home spa day. She applied teeth whitening strips, soaked her strands in a bond repair spray, dermaplaned her face to remove dead skin and dullness, massaged her scalp for five minutes, and then applied oil to bring shine back to her hair — all before taking an everything shower. It also helps to take care of yourself on the inside, which is why she drank a ton of water, too.

Meanwhile, user @zvb.beauty said, “The winter uglies are hitting entirely too hard, and we need to fix it immediately.” Her remedy? Applying tanning drops and leaning into a bronzed makeup look to bring warmth back to her face.

Moisture is also key, especially if you suspect your uglies are stemming from “office air” or other dry environments. It’s why @sierracannon applies a thick moisturizer that “feels like butter.” Next, she applies an equally thick coat of blush to bring some color back to the apples of her cheeks. (This isn’t the time to worry about blush blindness.)

“I do this every morning, and without fail I feel a hundred times better, every single time,” she said. She follows it up with a berry lip stain and her favorite fragrance. “I look and feel like a brand new woman,” she added.

You don’t have to let the weather wreck your glow — with a few small tweaks, you can survive winter and feel like yourself again.