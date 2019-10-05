7 Books By Black Women To Read During Black History Month & Beyond

It’s Black history month, which serves as a time to celebrate, commemorate, and learn more about Black histories and cultures in the UK and beyond. And what better way to kick things off than with wonderful books by Black British and Irish women published in 2021 and 2022. These dynamic titles will sit in the cannon of Black British and Irish literature — adding to a legacy that should be celebrated far beyond Black History Month.

Sadly, the publishing industry still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity: who gets their foot in the door, and who has their work published. According to the Guardian, a 2019 survey of 6,432 people working for 42 organisations showed that only 11.6% were BAME, which is lower than the national average population. This means it's even more important to shout about the work by Black women. And with new books from Lauren Rae and Bolu Babalola and a memoir from literary royalty like Bernardine Evaristo receiving widespread praise over the past two years, it’s refreshing to see the work of Black women getting more recognition.

From magical realism and romance to nail-biting thrillers and powerful memoirs, see below for a list of works by incredibly talented Black women.

Manifesto by Bernardine Evaristo
Having written some of the most influential books in British literature, Bernardine Evaristo shares her journey and the obstacles she faced in Manifesto: On Never Giving Up. From her childhood to becoming the first Black woman to win a Booker Prize, Evaristo's inspiring story is a must-read.

Love, Wine, And Other Highs: A Kind of Memoir by Lauren Rae
In her honest and raw words, Lauren Rae talks us through what growing up as Black woman in the early noughties was like and how it didn't quite live up to the dream Rae had envisioned for herself. Her memoir is packed with beautifully funny anecdotes and has a Sex And The City vibe to it but cooler, messier, and nostalgic.

The Grassling by Elizabeth-Jane Burnett
Poet Elizabeth-Jane Burnett explores her Devon heritage in The Grassling in response to her father's death. Tracing her West Country roots and how the countryside and landscape of her childhood shaped her, Burnett's memoir is a love letter to the things that raised her: nature and family.

People Person by Candice Carty-Williams
Dimple Pennington doesn't have much in common with her half-siblings except for faint childhood memories of being driven through Brixton and some pretty complex abandonment issues. She has bigger things to think about, but a dramatic event brings Nikisha, Danny, Lizzie, and Prynce crashing back into her life, as well as the absent father they never really knew.

Empress Crowned In Red by Ciannon Smart
The sequel to Ciannon Smart's debut novel Witches Steeped In Gold, rival witches Iraya and Jazmyne must team up once again to protect the crown of Aiyca against a new enemy. A gripping read for fans of the fantasy genre.

It's a Continent: Unravelling Africa's History One Country At A Time by Astrid Madimba & Chinny Ukata
It's A Continent sets out to counter the misconception that Africa is a country by breaking down this vast and complex continent into regions and countries. It's a book that brings to light African stories and figures, that have been neglected or forgotten in mainstream education, in an accessible way.

Wahala by Nikki May
Centred around three mixed-race friends in London, Nikki May's Wahala sees the arrival of an old friend that threatens to tip the balance of their friendship and bring up some dirt from the past. The novel is set to soon become a BBC drama, too, which has been described as "Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends" by Rocks writer Theresa Ikoko, who is adapting the series.