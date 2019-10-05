7 Books By Black Women To Read During Black History Month & Beyond

It’s Black history month, which serves as a time to celebrate, commemorate, and learn more about Black histories and cultures in the UK and beyond. And what better way to kick things off than with wonderful books by Black British and Irish women published in 2021 and 2022. These dynamic titles will sit in the cannon of Black British and Irish literature — adding to a legacy that should be celebrated far beyond Black History Month.
Sadly, the publishing industry still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity: who gets their foot in the door, and who has their work published. According to the Guardian, a 2019 survey of 6,432 people working for 42 organisations showed that only 11.6% were BAME, which is lower than the national average population. This means it's even more important to shout about the work by Black women. And with new books from Lauren Rae and Bolu Babalola and a memoir from literary royalty like Bernardine Evaristo receiving widespread praise over the past two years, it’s refreshing to see the work of Black women getting more recognition.
From magical realism and romance to nail-biting thrillers and powerful memoirs, see below for a list of works by incredibly talented Black women.