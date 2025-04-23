One of the best teen rom-coms of the late 1990s is getting a Broadway remake: A 10 Things I Hate About You musical adaptation is officially in the works. Big names are already involved, including pop star Carly Rae Jepsen and Girls creator and star Lena Dunham.

The original movie — itself an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew — helped launch the careers of Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It dealt with the convoluted love lives of teens at Padua High School, including clashing sisters Kat (Stiles) and Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), new student Cameron (Gordon-Levitt), popular senior Joey (Andrew Keegan), and bad boy Patrick (Ledger). 10 Things I Hate About You has proved to have staying power, and it was previously made into a 2010 ABC Family series.

Here’s everything to know about the musical adaptation of 10 Things About You.

The 10 Things I Hate About You Musical Songs

Music was a huge part of 10 Things I Hate About You, especially given Kat’s affinity for feminist alt-rock bands. The musical, however, may be leaning more toward pop. Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with her collaborator Ethan Gruska, a songwriter, producer, and composer who has also worked with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Shawn Mendes, Weezer, and SZA, among others. They’ll be responsible for the music and lyrics, while two-time Tony Award winner Tom Kitt, who recently worked on Hell’s Kitchen, is the arranger and orchestrator.

“I can tell you 10 things I’m excited about right now or just skip to number one which is working on this dream project with this dream team!” Jepsen wrote on Instagram after the project was announced on April 23.

The 10 Things I Hate About You Musical Writers

Lena Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang are taking up the baton from 10 Things I Hate About You screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith. Posting about it on her Instagram story on April 23, Dunham wrote, “Binder in backpack, braces tightened, butterfly clips in cuz we’re headed to Padua High.”

The 10 Things I Hate About You Musical Director

The upcoming musical has an acclaimed director and choreographer on board: Christopher Wheeldon. Like Kitt, he’s a two-time Tony winner. His wins came for 2015’s An American in Paris and 2022’s MJ the Musical.

The 10 Things I Hate About You Musical Broadway Debut

So far, no information has been released about when and where the production will debut. Like Dunham, we’ll be preparing for our return to Padua High with our favorite ’90s trends.