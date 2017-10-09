Traveling can sometimes be a pain, but why not use that time to settle in for a movie or TV marathon? It's a well-known fact of life that the wi-fi in airports and on trains, buses, and the like is more than often spotty. But fortunately, there are a whole host of things you can download on Netflix and watch without worrying your internet connection will suddenly time out, and then force you to suffer through some dreaded buffering.

It's worth noting that not every Netflix title is available for download, so it's not exactly a free-for-all. But luckily, the selection is large, ranging from Netflix Originals like the Cannes-beloved Okja and Sundance darling I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore to licensed hits including teen breakout Riverdale and acclaimed sitcom The Good Place, plus an extensive trove of international imports like Dark and Terrace House. The streaming hub does have a designated section for perusing the download library, but as with any Netflix venture, the options can be a little overwhelming. So, we've done the work. Here are 19 highlights to add to your queue for your next trip.

1 The Incredible Jessica James 2 Dope Queens' Jessica Williams leads this unconventional rom-com about an aspiring playwright who finds solace in a new romance after a difficult breakup.

2 Beasts Of No Nation Adapted from Uzodinma Iweala's novel of the same name, Beasts Of No Nation's sobering, visceral war drama is simultaneously tender and tough.

3 I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore This Netflix gem toes the line between wacky comedy and oddball thriller, following the darkly funny revenge plot of a depressed woman (Melanie Lynskey) and her martial arts-crazed neighbor (Elijah Wood).

4 Dark This German drama is a trippy time-travel tale about four interconnected families in a small town. It’s extremely complicated, but so engrossing you’ll be amazed how quickly your trip will speed by once you start watching. —Sadie Gennis

5 Everything Sucks! This ‘90s set dramedy is a tender coming-of-age story starring Peyton Kennedy and Sydney Sweeney. The one-season series balances humor and heart, tackling topics like sexuality, mental health, and more. —Sadie Gennis

6 Okja Okja pairs a stacked A-list cast — including Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Lily Collins — with an imaginative, ambitious tale about a young girl ripped from her animal best friend and the sprawling, heart-tugging journey to get him back.

7 Terrace House Each season of this Japanese reality series follows a rotating group of six strangers who move in together. But unlike most American reality shows, Terrace House is relatively drama-free, inviting viewers to appreciate the sweeter, smaller moments in the stars’ lives. —Sadie Gennis

8 13th Ava DuVernay's Oscar-nominated documentary is an incisive, timely, and deeply powerful examination of the systemic racial inequality still plaguing the U.S. prison system. It doesn't make for easy viewing, so if you're craving something lighter, look elsewhere. But if you want to educate yourself while still putting aside your work, this should be your pick.

9 Black Mirror It’s always a good time to revisit Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker's wildly brilliant, delightfully demented dystopian anthology. It's driven by thought-provoking commentary on the modern world, but be forewarned: This show will seriously mess with your head.

10 Feel Good Despite the title, this is not a feel-good show. But what it is is fantastic. Starring Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie, this dramedy explores harmful drug use and recovery, coming to terms with one’s sexuality, and codependent relationships through the central characters’ dysfunctional — but often very funny — whirlwind romance. —Sadie Gennis

11 Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King In his debut stand-up special, The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj turns intimate, illuminating stories on racism, immigration, and family into sharp yet heartfelt comedy.

12 Lady Bird This celebrated coming-of-age dramedy stars Saoirse Ronan as a high school senior experiencing the growing pains of self-discovery in the early 2000s. It’s a beautiful tale about the relationships that define us, and also stars Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Tracy Letts, and Lucas Hedges. —Sadie Gennis

13 Riverdale If you’ve somehow missed The CW's outlandish take on the classic Archie comics, now's your time to catch up. And no, it's not just a teen show: Riverdale deftly blends small town melodrama with dark thrills to make it a treat for all ages.

14 The OA This Netflix series from indie darlings Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij toes the line between mysterious and fantastical, tracing the story of a once-blind woman who returns home after seven years spent missing, her sight miraculously restored. But then things get even stranger.

15 John Mulaney: New In Town John Mulaney’s second stand-up special arguably remains his best. The sharp storytelling and Mulaney’s signature sense of humor make it perfect to watch and rewatch again and again. —Sadie Gennis

16 The Keepers This woefully underrated docuseries is a poignant but pivotal examination of a Catholic nun's 1969 murder and the sexual assault allegations that surrounded it, raising crucial conversations about childhood abuse, PTSD, and systemic corruption.

17 Supernatural Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles star as two hunky brothers hunting supernatural creatures and investigating unexplained cases. And while each episode tells a satisfying standalone story, Supernatural’s serialized storylines also make it highly bingeable. So no matter the duration of your trip, Supernatural makes for perfect viewing. —Sadie Gennis

18 The Good Place The Good Place is a fresh, funny, and clever sitcom that also delivers some pretty jaw-dropping twists. We don’t want to say too much more for fear of ruining the surprises the series has in store, but this kind-hearted exploration of morality and humanity is a real must-see.