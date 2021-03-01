Every Awkward Zoom Mishap From The 2021 Golden Globes

Zoom calls are awkward and uncomfortable, even when they're happening at the 2021 Golden Globes. The award show's first-ever partially virtual production was filled with tricky and cringeworthy gaffes, including happy families piling in to the Zoom frame, varying dress codes, and a few glitchy connections.

To their credit, hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey acknowledged that a little technological malfunction was going to come with the territory. Like any awards show, some unwieldy moments come with the territory — even when they give us all a little secondhand embarrassment. And that includes:

Daniel Kaluuya forgot to unmute

Daniel Kaluuya won for his work as Chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. But when the show cut to his speech, he opened his mouth and started talking ... and no sound came out.

Ultimately, he was able to give a speech paying homage to the real life activist he played and his director, Shaka King.

Catherine O'Hara won ... and did a bit

Catherine O'Hara won for Best Supporting Actress in the comedy show Schitt's Creek, so why should she miss a moment to make us laugh — or clutch our face before the bit became more apparent — with an assist from her husband?