The world might still be living through a pandemic, but in Hollywood, the (awards) show must go on. The 2021 Golden Globe nominations are being announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3, celebrating the best of movies and TV series that 2020 had to offer — well, at least the titles that were release despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Globes were originally scheduled to take place in early January. However, due to the closure of movie theaters wreaking havoc on 2020's film release schedule, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to follow the lead of the Oscars, which was pushed back to April, and postpone the Golden Globes to Feb. 28. Thankfully, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still set to host the ceremony for the first time since 2015, meaning that we'll at least be able to laugh our way through the Globes, as per usual.

TV

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman - The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor

Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendent

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendent

Elle Fanning - The Great

Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Laura Linney - Ozark

Sarah Paulson - Ratched

Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Al Pacino - Hunters

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

John Boyega - Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Movies

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

David Fincher - Mank

Regina King - One Night In Miami...

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson - Music

Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit

Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy

Sacha Baren Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden - The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton

Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Helena Zengel - News of the World

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Sacha Baren Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto - The Little Things

Bill Murray - On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher - Mank

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - The Father

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

The 2021 Golden Globes will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 28.