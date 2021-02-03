TV & Movies
The 2021 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here — Full List
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the virtual ceremony.
The world might still be living through a pandemic, but in Hollywood, the (awards) show must go on. The 2021 Golden Globe nominations are being announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3, celebrating the best of movies and TV series that 2020 had to offer — well, at least the titles that were release despite delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Globes were originally scheduled to take place in early January. However, due to the closure of movie theaters wreaking havoc on 2020's film release schedule, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided to follow the lead of the Oscars, which was pushed back to April, and postpone the Golden Globes to Feb. 28. Thankfully, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still set to host the ceremony for the first time since 2015, meaning that we'll at least be able to laugh our way through the Globes, as per usual.
TV
Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Normal People
- The Queen's Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
- Shira Haas - Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant - The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendent
- The Great
- Schitt's Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendent
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Don Cheadle - Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series — Drama
- Olivia Colman - The Crown
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin - The Crown
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Sarah Paulson - Ratched
Best Performance By An Actor In A TV Series — Drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Josh O'Connor - The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino - Hunters
- Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- John Boyega - Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
- Jim Parsons - Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For TV
- Gillian Anderson - The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
- Cynthia Nixon - Ratched
Movies
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher - Mank
- Regina King - One Night In Miami...
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States v. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Drama
- Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson - Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
- Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical Or Comedy
- Sacha Baren Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden - The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
- Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg - Palm Springs
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role
- Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman - The Father
- Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried - Mank
- Helena Zengel - News of the World
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Sacha Baren Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto - The Little Things
- Bill Murray - On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami...
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher - Mank
- Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller - The Father
- Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
The 2021 Golden Globes will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 28.