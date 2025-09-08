Whether you tuned in to see Mariah Carey’s career-spanning Video Vanguard performance, to sing along to your faves from Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, or simply to keep up with all the chaotic moments in between, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards promised to be an unforgettable evening. Happily, the show didn’t disappoint.

From big winners to viral performances, here’s a recap of the best memes and tweets from the 2025 VMAs on Sept. 7.

Ariana Grande & Lady Gaga Reunited

Fans were thrilled to see Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga reunite in the VMAs audience. The pair — who performed “Rain on Me” together at the show five years ago — were spotted grooving to Doja Cat’s opening number, then hugged when Gaga won Artist of the Year.

Several fans declared them sisters — while others noted Grande’s emotional expression watching Gaga accept her award.

Gaga’s Speedy Exit

As Gaga mentioned in her speech, she had a concert booked at Madison Square Garden — so had to head out pretty quickly after winning her award.

As one fan put it, “mother’s about to teleport to msg.”

More to come...