As the wise Hannah Montana once sang, “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home.” Except Taylor Swift wrote those lyrics, and the sentiment still rings true for her. On Sept. 10, the singer received a Country Music Awards nomination for her Toy Story 5 hit “I Knew It, I Knew You,” and confirmed that she’d attend the ceremony for the first time in a decade.

Swift quickly celebrated her Single of the Year nod on her Instagram Story in the most country way possible. “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW,” she wrote. “THANK YOU CMA!!! See you there Nov. 18.”

When Swift graces an award show with her presence, she usually never announces it in advance and simply shows up to collect her wins and enjoy the performances. The fact that she’s confirming her attendance nearly two months before the show is notable — and fueling a popular theory among Swifties.

While most fans (including me) are fixated on the theory that Swift will release Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) for her debut album’s 20th anniversary in October, others (also me) are thinking bigger, speculating that she’s using “I Knew It, I Knew You” and her ongoing awards campaign to build up to her next studio album — which will be her lucky 13th.

And yes, that means TS13 could be a country album.

Erika Goldring/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Swift previously fueled this theory during her recent Grammy Museum interview, saying that she’s been feeling more connected to her country roots than ever. “I want to honor them more and more,” she said. “I feel more tied to them, more loyal to them. The people that shaped who I am as an artist and as a writer, that all happened in Nashville.”

It doesn’t hurt that Page Six recently reported that Swift is working on new music, but that’s also like saying she breathes air or bakes sourdough. It’s just a given. Now, some fans think Swift will use the CMAs to perhaps make a major announcement, or simply get more acquainted with the country world again before a more formal return to the genre.

I’ve already made the case as to why Swift should go country again, pointing out that her soundtrack songs often foreshadow the sonic direction of her next album. Given how “I Knew It, I Knew You” (and some Tortured Poets tracks) proves she can incorporate new elements into the genre without making it feel like a plea for nostalgia, it’s the perfect time to go back home.