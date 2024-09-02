Another Taylor Swift theory is upon us — except this one isn’t about Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Some sleuths on Reddit don’t think the singer will release one of her two remaining re-recordings as her next project. Instead, her 12th studio album may be released much sooner than anticipated.

Yes, it’s only been four months since Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, which contained an astounding 31 songs. If you include “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, Swift has released a whoppping eight albums in the past four years.

At this rate, another new album wouldn’t be surprising, and Swifties have found some possible Easter eggs that point to this scenario.

The Constant Orange

Taylor Swift performing on the Eras Tour Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans have been speculating that orange would be the color of Swift’s next album since the start of the Eras Tour in March 2023. It’s one of the few hues that she’s never used for an album, but she planted a few Easter eggs in the show, including an orange door in the show’s finale.

Obviously, this theory didn’t pan out with Tortured Poets (white is that era’s color). However, that didn’t stop Swift from dropping even more clues, including orange confetti that appeared at random shows.

The latest evidence comes in the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” video, which shows Swift rehearsing the routine with her dancers using orange feathers. These colored props haven’t actually been seen onstage, meaning she could possibly be saving them for another purpose.

YouTube / Taylor Swift

The Recent Lilac

Some fans have also noticed that Swift has emphasized lilac recently. She wears several lavender-hued outfits while rehearsing in the “Broken Heart” video, which could be interpreted as a nod to her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” But she also made it a focal point in her Instagram post about the London shows, with the first photo showing the singer in her lilac Folklore costume.

While purple is the color of her 2010 album Speak Now, that’s more of a deep violet shade. Plus, Swift is not immune to using different shades of the same color, with sky blue signifying her 1989 era and Midnights being represented by a dark blue. Therefore, fans think that ornage and lilac could tie into the aesthetic of her next era.

The Eras Tour Poster

The speculation of Swift’s 12th studio album coming sooner than expected would line up with another theory involving the new Eras Tour poster.

The original tour artwork, unveiled when the first dates were announced in November 2022, was a grid with one square representing each of her 10 albums, with Midnights taking up the center three squares. Once Tortured Poets was released in April 2024, the poster was updated, with Midnights being moved to the bottom right square, and Tortured Poets now taking up the center two squares.

Taylor Swift's new Eras Tour merch with the Tortured Poets image. Taylor Swift

One TikToker speculated that the new artwork pointed to Swift releasing her 12th album before the tour ends, meaning that all 12 squares would be filled at that point. This seems somewhat unlikely, as Swift has confirmed the Eras Tour will end in December, giving her only a few months to make it happen. However, she’s dropped albums with much shorter timelines before.

While fans may be looking too deep into this, they’re the first ones to spot what Swift has up her sleeve.