When Beyoncé does pretty much anything, people stand up and take note. But with the release of her new visual album Black Is King, Beyoncé is taking things to a whole other level. The movie, streaming exclusively on Disney+, is arguably the biggest and most ambitious project the singer has undertaken in her career thus far. And for proof of that, you just need to look at the plethora of celebrity cameos in Black Is King.

The film is ostensibly a retelling of The Lion King and a visual companion to the Beyoncé-produced album The Lion King: The Gift, but in reality, it's much more than that. Black Is King is a celebration of Black identity and a love letter to Africa, that includes influential Black celebrities from the U.S. and several African nations coming together to appear in the film. Some celebs have quick cameos, while several musicians have more significant roles, including performing their own songs in the film, but whether that appearance is big or small, every cameo adds to the incredible story of Black Is King.

Take a look below to find out who you can expect to see when you tune in to Queen Bey's new visual album, and yes, there is a mini-Destiny's Child reunion to look forward to.

1. Lord Afrixana This musician from Ghana is the first celeb not named Beyoncé to make an appearance in Black Is King, and he makes quite the entrance. Strutting around while carrying a large yellow python, Lord Afrixana actually speaks a few lines to young Simba — some of the only lines spoken by a character in the film — before performing on the track "Don't Jealous Me."

2. Yemi Alade GULSHAN KHAN/AFP/Getty Images Also performing on "Don't Jealous Me" is this Nigerian singer/songwriter. Known for her Afropop style, Alade lends some African authenticity to the song while also showing off some impressive dance moves and a variety of outfits

3. Jessie Reyez John Parra/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Canadian rapper, the child of Colombian immigrants, gets to let loose on the short and moody track "Scar." The song is sandwiched between the dramatic death of the Mufasa character at the hands of a motorcycle gang and his funeral.

4. Jay-Z Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You may have heard of this guy. Beyoncé's husband and the father of her three children appears and performs on the song "Mood 4 Eva." During the song, he and Beyoncé spend time in a fancy mansion, ride in flashy cars, and drink champagne.

5. Kelly Rowland Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child partner shows up a couple of times in Black Is King. She first appears in a blink-and-you'll-miss-her cameo during "Mood 4 Eva" before returning for a much more prominent role during the video for "Brown Skin Girl." During that performance, she shares some solo time with Beyoncé as the two friends laugh and embrace one another.

6. Salatiel Hailing from Cameroon, Salatiel is known for his prowess both on the mic as a singer and behind the scenes as a record producer. In Black Is King, he makes use of the former skill, strolling along a beach and singing verses of "Water," keeping pace with his juggernaut co-performers Beyoncé and Pharrell.

7. Pharrell Williams Marc Serota/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Speaking of Pharrell, the 13-time Grammy winner makes one appearance in Black Is King, and it's a good one. Performing verses of the song "Water," Pharrell sings atop a stage of water jugs set up in the middle of an African plain.

8. Wizkid Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images "Brown Skin Girl" is by far the most star-studded section of Black Is King, and while the majority of the stars present are women, this Nigerian singer/songwriter leaves his mark by singing some of the song's adoring lyrics.

9. Naomi Campbell Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most famous supermodels of all time, the 50-year-old Londoner hangs out with Beyoncé and a number of other models during the performance of "Brown Skin Girl," nearly blushing when Bey sings, "Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in."

10. Lupita Nyong'o Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Also given a special shoutout in "Brown Skin Girl" is this Kenyan Oscar-winner, who smiles and lip syncs when Bey sings, "pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in." Nyong'o previously shared on social media how elated she was to be included in the anthem.

11. Adut Akech Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Though she didn't receive a specific shout out in the lyrics, this 20-year-old South Sudanese model still embodies everything that "Brown Skin Girl" is about. Which probably explains why she's one of the models who appears on-screen during the song.

12. Aweng Chuol Darren Gerrish/WireImage/Getty Images Another South Sudanese model... you can probably guess where this is going. Chuol, who was discovered while working at a McDonald's in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia when she was 14, adds even more onscreen beauty to "Brown Skin Girl."

13. Tina Knowles Lawson & Rumi Carter Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lest you think that "Brown Skin Girl" is only a song about supermodels and actors, Beyoncé also made sure to include her family in the video. Her mother and youngest daughter, alongside her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, appear in a family photo session during the song as Bey sings, "remember what mama told you."

14. Blue Ivy Carter Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An undeniable star in the making, Blue Ivy is all over Black Is King. The 8-year-old makes non-verbal cameos during the songs "My Power" and "Spirit," showing off an impeccable fashion sense in both, but she is featured most prominently during "Brown Skin Girl," where she even gets to sing a verse of the song.

15. Shatta Wale This Ghanaian Singer/Songwriter, famous in his home country for his dance hall performances, brings his unique style to the song "Already." Trading verses of the song with Beyoncé, Wale makes quite the impression as he sings astride a horse.

16. Tiwa Savage Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Nigerian music superstar gets her moment to shine in Black Is King, singing the lead on the earworm "Keys to the Kingdom." The song, both visually and lyrically, arguably feels the most representative of modern Africa out of any in the film.

17. Mr Eazi Xavi Torrent/WireImage/Getty Images Giving a major assist to Tiwa Savage on "Keys to the Kingdom" — and lending even more authenticity to the track — is this Nigerian singer/songwriter, who trades verses with his countrywoman.

18. Nija Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most powerful tracks featured in Black Is King has to be the feminist anthem "My Power," and you can thank Nija for that. The 22-year-old New Jersey native is a songwriting prodigy, having written hits for Beyoncé and Cardi B, among others. On this song, which she wrote, she also takes center stage as the lead performer of a quintet of stars, one of whom is Beyoncé, who appears to cede the spotlight to her during the performance.

19. Tierra Whack Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The second performer on "My Power" is this up-and-coming rapper from Philadelphia. The 24-year-old already has one Grammy nomination under her belt, but you can bet that plenty more are in her future.

20. Busiswa Gallo Images/Gallo Images/Getty Images Though "My Power" contains performances from Beyoncé, Nija, and Tierra Whack, it is not a strictly American affair. Like much of Black Is King, the song is an international effort, thanks in part to a verse in the Zulu language from this South African singer/songwriter.

21. Moonchild Sanelly Gallo Images/Gallo Images/Getty Images Rounding out the "My Power" performers is this multi-talented South African musician. Almost everything about Moonchild is unique, from her dancing to her singing style to her trademark blue hair, and all of it is on display during her performance here.