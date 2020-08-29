Entertainment

How To Fill Free Time Like Kate Middleton

7 wholesome AF hobbies that the royals enjoys during her downtime.

By Rebecca Fearn

The royal family are always doing interesting and exciting things, be it for work or play. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in particular tend to lead very busy lifestyles full of different activities, many of which involve their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis. And so, if you're a parent looking to entertainment your kids, or an adult simply on the hunt for something a little different to try, it might be worth taking a look at the wholesome hobbies Kate Middleton enjoys for inspiration.

Like many parents around the UK, Kate and William have been spending the last few months at home with their children trying to keep them entertained while school was cancelled. Speaking in a recent Zoom call interview, Kate opened up about the adjustments they've made as a family during the pandemic. "It’s been ups and downs, probably like lots of families self-isolating. We’ve kept to a pretty strict routine here at home. That’s massively helped us all actually." Prince William then added, jokingly: "Yeah, home schooling’s fun…"

Alongside schooling, Kate and William also try to inject some fun into the kids' routine, including a recent trip to Mable’s Paint Pot, a pottery painting shop in Burnham Market, Norfolk, alongside her three children. A classic Kate activity: wholesome, creative, and child friendly.

Below are a handful of past times Kate has enjoyed with the kids and by herself, ranging from sporty competitions to artistic endeavours. You're sure to find one that'll help you plan your next free weekend.

Pottery painting

As mentioned above, the most recent activity to which Kate has taken to, along with her children, is pottery painting. Tweets revealed she and the family were spotted at Mable’s Paint Pot, a pottery painting shop in Burnham Market, Norfolk. The children have been known to visit before, with an Instagram post in March (pre-lockdown) showing hand prints alongside George and Charlotte's names. There are plenty of cute local pottery painting venues all over the country, so it's worth googling ones near you if you want to do something similar. Alternatively, you could always pick up an at-home kit.

Sailing
Kate's official bio on the Royal's website states that Kate has enjoyed sailing from a young age. While it's not something she may not be spotted doing much (for obvious reasons), she has been seen sailing on certain special occasions. For example, during her official visit to New Zealand with husband William, she took part in a race in Auckland. Then, in 2019, she went head to head with William again in the King's cup charity race. Keen sailors ready to learn can find a course and school on sunsail.co.uk to follow in Kate's footsteps.

Cake decorating

Kate is known to be a great cook, and she apparently particularly likes to bake and decorate cakes with her three children George, Charlotte, and Louis. "Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained. The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it,” a source told US Weekly earlier this year. It was a particular favourite during the long months of quarantine in 2020. It's easy to get involved in baking, just find your recipe, pick up your ingredients, and get going!

Gardening

Another activity that US Weekly's source revealed Kate likes to do is gardening and planting seeds. She apparently spent a lot of time gardening with her children during lockdown at home. It's obvious the Duchess has a bit of a passion for creating beautiful gardens; all you need to do is look at the incredible space she created for RHS Back to Nature Garden. It was clearly something she was very proud of, and dedicated lots of time to. If you'd like to follow suit, pick up a copy of 'RHS How To Garden When You're New To Gardening: The Basics For Absolute Beginners,' which will be able to guide you on how to get started and what you'll need to buy.

Lambing

As wholesome as wholesome activities get, Prince William revealed earlier this year that he and Kate had taken the children lambing during February half term break this year. This involves feeding lambs and helping ewes give birth. It is said that the couple are keen for their children to spend time in the country, and activities such as this allow them to do so. Being able to get involved with this activity is usually dependent on where you live and whether you have access to a farm. Find out more about how to get started with this useful blog post.

Photography

Photography is listed under Kate's interests on her official bio, but even if it hadn't been, it's very easy to see how much she loves it. In recent years, many of her children's portraits (to celebrate birthdays, first days of school etc) have been taken by the Duchess herself, who is clearly working to fine tune her craft. Kate is also an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society. If you're interested in getting involved in photography, it's as easy as picking up a camera (or even an iPhone) and beginning to start snapping! However, if you'd like to learn in a more formal manner, you could always take a photography course.

Tennis
Another of Kate's hobbies that is listed on the official royal website, the Duchess enjoys a game of tennis now and again, and has played since she was young. The royal has been spotted taking tennis lessons previously in London, and has taken part in games during official engagements, usually with husband William. She is also a regular at Wimbledon, always taking her place in the uber boujee royal box. Oh, and Kate's a Royal Patron for The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Lawn Tennis Association. Phew. Visit ita.org.uk to find out more about how to get started with learning to play tennis as an adult. If it's good enough for Kate...