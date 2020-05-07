Now that most everyone is practicing social distancing across the world, "school" has a whole new meaning, even for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, Kate Middleton admitted Prince George doesn't like homeschooling. Many kids can probably relate to 6-year-old George's distaste for home education, especially when it comes to work that they find boring.

While discussing her new community photography project #HoldStill on ITV's This Morning on May 7, Kate opened up about what it's like isolating in her Norfolk country home with her husband, Prince William, and their kids George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. After stating that they're all doing just "fine," she revealed that her eldest child has struggled a bit with learning from home, and wishes he could do Charlotte's school work instead of his own. "George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects…making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work," she said.

Whatever "spider sandwiches" are, well, George is right, those do sound a lot better than reading and writing. But, it also sounds like Kate and William are doing their best to keep their children happy and occupied. In addition to homeschooling, Kate said that they make sure to FaceTime with loved ones. "We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that," she told ITV.

Kate also said it has been "difficult" to explain to her children exactly what's happening in the world with COVID-19 and why they have to remain at home. But, she's grateful for the schools and educators who have been there for her kids. "The schools are being great at supporting them as well," she said.

Despite the parenting and homeschooling challenges Kate and William are facing on top of everything else, it sounds like they're doing well —spider sandwiches and all.

