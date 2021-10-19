Music
The new musical drama series sees Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as a former girl group ready to make a comeback.
ABC
ABC’s new musical drama Queens stars Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez as former members of the Nasty B*tches, a legendary hip-hop girl group that reigned supreme in the ’90s. Like Peacock’s Girls5eva, the series follows the ladies as they reunite for another run.
ABC
Like many real-life girl groups, the Nasty B*tches encounter egos, personal hardships, lineup changes, and creative disputes on the road to a reunion. Ahead of Queens’ premiere on Oct. 19, here are five ’90s and ’00s girl groups we’d love to see back together for another album.