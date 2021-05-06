Forever was too short for Girls5eva, and many fans felt the same way about the musical comedy’s over-too-soon first eight episodes. Although Peacock has yet to announce if there will be a Girls5eva Season 2, star Busy Philipps is among those praying for one. In a February Instagram story, which a fan shared on Twitter, the actor posted a video to the tune of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” showing off a candle featuring her and cast mates Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Paula Pell. “Our gift to the crew — a candle with our faces on it to pray for Season 2,” she captioned the post.

If all the generally positive Girls5eva reviews are any indication, however, a renewal won’t require any divine intervention. “Girls5eva hits just the right note between nostalgia and side eye for late ‘90s pop, with frequent flashbacks to the turn of the millennium when they were still a quintet,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Inkoo Kang wrote of the girl group-centered series. “But if there’s jokes for days, there’s plenty of heart here, too.”

NPR’s Aisha Harris opined that Girls5eva is “catchy enough to have you rooting for a comeback,” while Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall called the show “endearingly daffy,” and Variety’s Daniel D'Addario lauded it as a “sophisticated joke-delivery machine that will hold special appeal to culture obsessives,” adding that “all four performances are quite strong.”

While fans await news from Peacock’s of a possible renewal, here’s what we know about Season 2 so far.

The Girls5eva Season 2 Premiere Date

Although executive producer Tina Fey announced the Meredith Scardino-created series in January 2020, Peacock didn’t release all eight Girls5eva Season 1 episodes until May 6, 2021. Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly contributed to the delay in production. Bareilles was revealed as one of the leads in August, and the rest of the main cast announcements went out in early October, so filming likely began around that time. Then, Peacock dropped the first teaser in February, and based on Philipps’ aforementioned Instagram Stories post, that’s about the time filming wrapped, too.

Judging from that timeline, the earliest a potential Girls5eva Season 2 could premiere would be in early 2022.

The Girls5eva Season 2 Cast

It’s unlikely the show would go on without the four present-day Girls5eva members: Bareilles’ Dawn, Goldsberry’s Wickie, Pell’s Gloria, and Philipps’ Summer. Although the first season revealed that the group’s fifth member, Ashley (Ashley Park), had died in a freak infinity pool accident years go, she still appeared in flashbacks and could get the same treatment in future seasons. The door similarly remains open for the other Season 1 cast members, including Jeremiah Craft (Lil Stinker), Daniel Breaker (Scott), Jonathan Hadary (Larry), and Andrew Rannells (Kev).

Should Girls5eva be picked up for a second season, there are sure to be some new additions as well, so check back for updates as those details become available.