There aren’t many movies as beloved as Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own, which fictionalized the WWII-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). Rebooting the film for television may seem like a fool’s errand given its enduring popularity, but that’s exactly what creators Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) and Will Graham (Mozart in the Jungle) have done with their new show by the same title. It would be easy, co-star D’Arcy Carden tells The Daily Beast, to think, “Why are we doing this? What’s the point of this? They already did it. And they did it perfectly.” But Jacobson and Graham are confident that their show offers a more inclusive, expansive look at the real women who played professional baseball in the 1940s and 1950s. Where the film focuses primarily on star player Dottie Hinson (a fictional character played by Geena Davis), the new Amazon series explores a wider range of team members and experiences, focusing primarily on queer and Black players.

The first season certainly delivers on the creators’ promise to center the stories of the AAGPBL’s queer and Black athletes. But will Jacobson and Graham be able to continue making their A League of Their Own series, and telling those stories? Here, everything to know about a possible Season 2.

A League of Their Own Season 2 Potential Release Date

The first season of A League of Their Own premiered on Amazon Prime on August 12, 2022, and all eight episodes were released at once.

Amazon hasn’t yet announced if there will be a Season 2, but if the show is renewed, it’ll likely take awhile — probably at least a year — for Jacobson and Graham to write and produce more episodes.

A League of Their Own Season 2 Plot

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson and Graham researched the women who played in the league for five years, unearthing stories that would provide fodder for their show. “We’re not trying to tell the story of white women who got to play baseball in the 1940s — that was told,” Jacobson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “[Our show] is about that generation of women and what happens when that door for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League opens, and a lot of white women and white-passing women have that opportunity. But what happens when it’s shut?”

While it’s not yet clear what Season 2 of the series will focus on, it’s a safe bet that it’ll feature more plot lines inspired by real AAGPBL players. It’ll also continue to center the legacies and stories of the league’s queer players — a thread that’s particularly important to Jacobson and Graham, who are both queer themselves. “Believe it or not, a lot of the women who played baseball were queer!” Jacobson said on The Last Laugh. She and Graham had a particularly rich source for information about this element of the league’s culture: Maybelle Blair, a 95-year-old former player. Early on in the process, Jacobson tells The Hollywood Reporter, she and Graham asked Blair about this element of the AAGPBL. “I told her that Will and I were queer,” Jacobson says. “[Blair] took a deep breath and said, ‘I’ve never really said this, but I’m queer.’ That was the first time outside of her small community that she’d said that.” Blair’s insight then provided them with invaluable material to draw on for the show.

A League of Their Own Season 2 Cast

In addition to co-creating the show, Jacobson stars in Season 1 as Carson Shaw, the catcher on the Rockford Peaches, a real AAGPBL team. She develops a romance with Carden’s Greta, a character The Daily Beast describes as the show’s “bombshell.” The show’s second lead, Chanté Adams, plays Max, a Black woman who can’t play for the AAGPBL — and tries out for the all-Black Negro Leagues instead. (Three Black women did play for the Negro Leagues in real life.) Other cast members include Nick Offerman, who plays the team’s coach, and Roberta Colindrez as pitcher Lupe. Rosie O’Donnell, a star of the original film, appears in one episode as the owner of a local gay bar.

It’ll be some time before fans learn which of these characters are set to return in Season 2 — if a Season 2 is in the cards.