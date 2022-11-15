Ackley Bridge’s Cast & Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Its Cancellation

Audiences were shocked to learn that teen series Ackley Bridge has been cancelled after five seasons. The comedy drama followed students and teachers in a Yorkshire-based school. On cancelling the series, the network said: “Channel 4 has a responsibility to continuously look for new and innovative ideas and we have made the difficult decision to not greenlight another series.” The statement then thanked all those involved with the show.

The disappointing announcement stirred responses from fans as well as cast members. Joyner, who portrayed teacher Mandy Carter, tweeted: “Over and out! Very proud to have been a part of the fantastic Ackley Bridge. Some incredible years, fantastic memories, and wonderful friends. All good things must come to an end."

Tim Phillips the composer of the show’s background score also expressed his disappointment. “Ackley Bridge was just a joy to score. A show with a big heart and loads of drama. I will miss it and the gang, but am very proud of what we achieved,” he wrote. Additionally, Tony Jayawardena, who played science teacher Rashid Hyatt since Season 2, thanked viewers. “We really appreciate all the support. You made it such a great show to make. Huge love,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, Zara Salim who played Kacey Gartside, called it the “best four years” of her life, while Samantha Power, who was seen as Simone Booth, said she “absolutely loved” playing the character.

Fans were just as moved, “Ackley Bridge has been a massive part of my life since it first aired five years ago,” one viewer wrote. Many others believed Ackley Bridge was a great replacement when BBC One school drama Waterloo Road was cancelled. A revival of the latter is set to premiere in 2023. Commenting on this, one fan tweeted: “Shame about Ackley Bridge, but guessing Channel 4’s decision was only helped by the fact Waterloo Road is coming back." Another fan wrote, “Ackley Bridge gone… the world will never heal now.”