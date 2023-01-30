Adam Levine is now part of a family of five — no, not Maroon 5. Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, as first reported by PEOPLE. The couple has not shared any other details, including the baby's name, sex, or exact birthday. The Maroon 5 frontman and Victoria’s Secret model are parents to 6-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and 4-year-old daughter Gio Grace.

According to Prinsloo, expanding her family with Levine has always been apart of their plans. At one point, the couple even wanted five kids, before knowing the challenges of raising two young children simultaneously. “When I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don't even think about it!’” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen will happen. So there's no limits to it.”

