The world of TikTok celebrities and reality stars have collided thanks to the Kardashians and one popular former member of the TikTok Hype House. In the past few months, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae Easterling's friendship has led to collaborations, dinners out, and at least one poolside hang. But how did Kourtney and Addison Rae meet in the first place? In the era of social distancing, making new friends isn't easy — at least it isn't unless you have a 10-year-old eager to follow in his mom's social media influencer footsteps.

On Saturday, July 18, Addison Rae posted her latest collab with the oldest Kardashian sister to TikTok, leaving fans wondering yet again how these two became friends. At 19, Addison Rae is best known for showing off her dance moves with her mom, Sheri Easterling, and hanging with members of TikTok's famed Hype House. With over 50 million followers on TikTok, she's a certified social media star, but it wouldn't immediately seem likely that she and Kourtney would run in the same circles.

At 41, Kourtney is a mother of three — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign 5 — and the founder of the health and wellness brand Poosh. Thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she's also a reality star, although that's a role she's been embracing less and less recently. As she's sought to spend less time filming the show, the single mom has emphasized her desire to focus on her kids and her business, and in a weird way, that may have led to her current status as Addison Rae's new BFF.

March 2020: Mason & Addison Rae Collab On TikTok

In 2020, Mason has gotten into social media in a big way. The 10-year-old has had two TikTok accounts (both shutdown by his mom, who said he's too young to be running his own social media platforms just yet), and joined Instagram where he spilled some serious Kardashian family tea during an Instagram Live before his mom and dad, Scott Disick, shut that down too. During this time, Mason professed his fandom for Addison Rae, and on March 10, his social media dreams came true when they did a collab on her TikTok. It seems that after filming the video, the Kardashians and the TikTok star spent some time hanging out, as reported by Elite Daily.

This could be when Kourtney and Addison Rae first formed a bond.

May 2020: Kourtney & Addison Rae Talk Workout Routines

After her Mason collab on a TikTok, Addison Rae joined Kourtney for a discussion about quarantine workouts on her Poosh YouTube channel. During the chat, the reality star mentioned that the viral sensation had visited her home before, suggesting that they were already pals.

June 2020: Addison Rae & Kourtney's TikToks Start Going Viral

By June, the two had become frequent TikTok collaborators, whose reenactments of KUWTK scenes went viral. When the duo wasn't poking fun at Kardashian's family, they took time out to film dance videos, and in one memorable moment, declared each other besties as they rocked matching sweatshirts and danced to "Shoota" by Playboi Carti. By late June, the two were also popping up on each other's Instagram feeds.

July 17: Dinner Date At Nobu

On July 17, the same day that Addison Rae appeared in TikTok videos featuring Kourtney, Disick, and their kids, she was also spotted going to dinner with her reality star pal at Nobu, as reported by Just Jared. She also shared photos from the weekend hangout on her Instagram.

July 18: Family TikTok Fun

By Saturday, July 18, Addison Rae could basically declare herself an honorary member of the Kardashian crew. In addition to dinner and the poolside hang, she shared TikToks filmed with her new pal's kids (and at least one of her nieces — it looks like North West pops up at one point).

It looks like this celebrity odd couple is here to stay.