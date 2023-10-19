Adele may “Drink Wine,” as stated on her album 30, but she’s giving sobriety another chance. At her Weekends With Adele residency show in Las Vegas on Oct. 14, the singer revealed that she had decided to quit drinking in recent months.

While chatting with audience members, Adele spotted guests drinking a “pint of whiskey sour” in the VIP section. “You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago… it feels like forever,” she told the crowd. “Maybe like three and a half months ago? It’s boring. Oh my God, it’s boring.”

Adele went on to explain why she decided to cut out alcohol, as well as one other indulgence. “I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties,” she said. “I miss it so much, I cut out caffeine, so enjoy your whiskey sour, I’m very, very jealous.”

Adele’s Previous Sobriety Journey

This is not the first time that Adele has opened up about becoming sober. In her Emmy-winning 2021 interview special with Oprah Winfrey, she said she “stopped drinking” for the time being.

Adele performing during her “Adele One Night Only” television special in November 2021. CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

“That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she stated.

Adele’s Relationship With Alcohol

Adele has always been candid about her own relationship with alcohol. During one of her shows in March, she reflected on her Vegas residency while sipping on a glass of wine, saying that the drink played a small role in the show’s inception. “I remember when I came here in lockdown, it was 11 a.m. and I was definitely like four bottles of wine in — like we all were,” she said.

In a 2021 interview with Vogue, she noted that her first emergency grocery run during the 2020 lockdowns was for her favorite rosé, Whispering Angel. “It got earlier and earlier, the drinking,” she said.

But later on, she explained that her fondness for drinking stemmed from her late father, from whom she was estranged. “I’ve always had a very close relationship with alcohol,” she said.

“I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It’s what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).