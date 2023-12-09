Adele Named The Celebrity Who Made Her Worry Her Vegas Show Was “Terrible”

It’s been more than a year since Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency in November 2022. Since then, her Weekends with Adele show has been enjoyed by thousands of people, including one celebrity who made her question everything about her performance.

“I’ve had lots of amazing people there,” Adele told The Hollywood Reporter about the famous faces that have appeared in her audience in a profile published on Dec. 7. “There’s been one there that I sh*t myself the whole show.”

Gaga For Gaga

It was Lady Gaga who inspired Adele’s sudden self-doubt — and not because of anything specific that she said or did. The nerves all came back to Adele’s admiration for her fellow pop superstar. “I’ve spent a bit of time with her, but I rate her so hard,” she said.

With Gaga watching, she apparently panicked a little. “I was like, ‘The show’s terrible. It’s rubbish. I’m singing terribly. I’m not funny. My dress is rubbish this week,’” Adele said. “I was judging myself. And she’s not like that. But she made me really, really nervous.”

Legends In Vegas

Adele named one other famous attendee in her THR interview — one she didn’t see while performing. “I remember one of my first shows I did, Shania Twain came,” she said. “Because she had a hat on, I walked straight past her and didn’t recognize her until afterwards someone sent me a video.”

Like Twain herself, it seems the low-key appearance was a blessing in disguise. Adele posted about it in her Instagram stories afterward, sharing a screenshot from the video. “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain,” she wrote, per HuffPost. “I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show.”

Turning The Tables

Both Twain and Gaga have had their own successful Vegas shows, and Adele had the chance to cheer on Mother Monster with the return of her Jazz + Piano residency in Vegas between Aug. 31 and Oct. 5. During one of her own September concerts, Adele told the audience she planned to see Lady Gaga very soon. “Is she performing tomorrow?” she said, per the fan account @GagaDaily. “I’m definitely going to go.”

As for Twain, she’s headed back to Sin City with her Come on Over residency in May. Adele has extended Weekends with Adele till June 2024, so she can pop on a hat and enjoy the show before her time in Vegas ends.