Adele Reveals The One Song That “Changed Her Life”

Adele is reflecting on one of her earliest hits. On Aug. 2, the singer performed for a 75,000-strong crowd at her residency in Munich, Germany, belting out hits like “Hello,” “Set Fire to the Rain,” and “Skyfall.” Addressing fans inside the purpose-built Messe München arena also revealed the song that “changed her life” — the 21 album track “Someone Like You.”

“I wrote it at a time in my life when I was at the lowest I’ve ever been,” she said in a fan video. “I wish someone would’ve told me that when I was 21, that people are going to sing this song someday.”

Released in 2011, “Someone Like You” was the second single from Adele’s sophomore studio album. The acclaimed track topped the charts in the U.S. and her native UK, and earned the singer a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Speaking to the Guardian in 2015, Adele revealed that “Someone Like You” almost wasn’t released as a single and credited the song’s success for kick-starting her career across the pond. “I could feel this buzz. Suddenly there was the prospect of breaking America,” she told the outlet. “I could just feel something coming.”

Adele performing in Munich, Germany. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the opening night of her European residency on Aug. 2, the singer also performed her 2008 ballad “Chasing Pavements” for the first time since 2017.

“The reason I don’t sing this song very often, and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency, is because the way I pronounced the words in this song when I was 19 years old,” Adele explained in a fan video. “I sound like I’m 19 years old. But I’m going to do it for you because I love you.”

Adele Confirms Her Engagement

The singer also used her sold-out residency to confirm that she’s engaged to Rich Paul after over three years of dating.

As seen in a viral video, Adele noticed a sign in the crowd on Aug. 9 asking, “Will you marry me?” However, the singer politely declines the proposal. “Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said, flashing her engagement hand. “But I appreciate it very, very much.”