Adele Says She Won't Perform One Of Her Biggest Hits Ever Again

Adele has no plans to sing one of her earliest hits again. On August 2, the singer began her 10-night residency in Munich, Germany at the purpose-built Munich Messe arena where she performed hits including “Hello,” “Easy On Me,” and “Set Fire To The Rain” for 75,000 adoring fans.

Adele also sang her 2008 hit “Chasing Pavements” during her opening night, marking the first time she’s performed the song live since 2017.

In a fan video filmed at the show, the Grammy winner explained why she’s not included the track on concert set-lists for the past seven years, revealing that she doesn’t intend on singing “Chasing Pavement” again after the residency.

“The reason I don’t sing this song very often, and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency, is because of the way I pronounce the words in this song when I was 19 years old,” she told the crowd. “I sound like I’m 19 years old.”

“When I sing it now I still sound 19 years old and it annoys me. But I’m gonna do it for you because I love you and again the Germans have always been very, very loving to me,” Adele continued. “But I’m only going to do it if you do it with me.”

Adele performing in Munich, Germany. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Chasing Pavements” was released in January 2008 as the second single from Adele’s debut studio album, 19. The song reached the No. 2 on the U.K. singles charts and its accompanying music video was nominated at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking at her Munich residency on August 2, Adele also got emotional when discussing the 21 album track “Someone Like You,” telling fans that the song “changed my life.”

“I wrote it at a time in my life when I was at the lowest I've ever been,” she said in a fan video. “I wish someone would've told me that when I was 21, that people are going to sing this song someday.”

Adele’s European Residency

After wrapping up her Las Vegas Weekends with Adele residency, Adele announced in January that she would be performing ten shows in Munich, Germany throughout the summer of 2024.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she said in a statement. “Guten Tag babes.”