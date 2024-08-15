Adele’s Wardrobe Mishap At Her Munich Residency Is Going Viral

Not even an onstage wardrobe malfunction can stop the power of Adele.

The singer graced the stage at her ongoing residency in Munich, Germany on Aug. 14, where she performed for roughly 80,000 adoring fans. When rain began pouring on the outdoor Messe München arena, Adele was forced to change her shoes to a pair of trainers, and the laces quickly came undone mid-performance.

In a fan video filmed at the show, the Grammy winner bent down to tie her laces, before jokingly twerking toward the audience, which let out an almighty cheer. After the show, Adele’s fiancé, Rich Paul, appeared to reference the onstage mishap on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “The show must go on!”

Adele later called out a cameraman at the residency show for zooming in on her trainers. “Get your camera off my trainers,” she said in another fan video. “Who just said, ‘Nice shoes’? Stop making fun of me.”

Meanwhile, fans online praised the singer for continuing her performance in the heavy rain. “Adele singing Skyfall while the rain is pouring — this is cinema,” another fan wrote on X.

More Viral Adele Moments

The singer’s wardrobe malfunction isn’t the only moment from her European residency to have caught fans’ attention. In a video filmed at the show’s opening night on Aug. 2, Adele revealed which of her biggest hits went on to change her life.

Adele performing live in Munich, Germany. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

In another clip, the singer performed her 2008 song “Chasing Pavements” for the first time since 2017, and explained why she’ll never perform the hit ballad again after her residency comes to an end.

On Aug. 9, Adele also confirmed her engagement to her fiancé, Paul, during a live show after noticing a sign in the crowd asking, “Will you marry me?” Responding to the fan, the singer quipped, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married, so I can’t. But I appreciate it very, very much.”

Adele first announced plans for a Munich residency back in January, revealing that she would perform a string of live shows there throughout the summer of 2024.

“I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” she said in a statement. “Guten Tag babes.”