There’s literally nothing Taylor Swift can’t handle. On Nov. 20, the singer continued the South American leg of her Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro and dealt with an onstage wardrobe malfunction like a total pro.

In a viral fan video on X (formerly Twitter), Swift is shown taking in applause from the thousands-strong crowd at Brazil’s Estádio Nilton Santos stadium before adjusting her shoe and telling fans: “You’re making me feel amazing right now.”

According to one Swiftie, the singer was taking out the sole of her shoe as it appeared to be bothering her. However, in another fan video, it seemed that her knee-high Louboutin boot was in fact missing a heel.

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie,” one fan captioned the viral clip, likening her wardrobe mishap to the “flat feet” scene from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Taylor Swift performs in Brazil. TAS2023/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s Bedazzled Boots

Swift’s bedazzled Louboutin boots have been a staple wardrobe piece during her ongoing Eras Tour and were first worn by the singer back in March.

According to the official Louboutin website, Swift’s high-end footwear comes in a “range of both custom and existing silhouettes in a variety of shapes and [heel] heights, featuring one by one hand-applied intricate crystal embroideries and colorways.”

More Eras Tour Mishaps

This wasn’t the first wardrobe malfunction of Swift’s Eras Tour. Back in April, another onstage mishap during her sold-out Tampa show caught the attention of Swifties online.

The viral incident occurred amid Swift’s performance of “Anti-Hero” at the Raymond James Stadium when her bejewelled purple garter broke and began falling off.

Taylor Swift performs live. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever the professional, Swift confidently handled the mishap by strutting over to the back of the stage for assistance. As she ironically sang the lyrics “I end up in crisis,” her backup singers jumped into action to help — and didn’t miss a single note in the process.

“Taylor Swift always knows how to handle any situation with grace and professionalism,” one fan gushed at the time.