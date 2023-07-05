Following a recent spate of fans throwing objects at musicians while performing on stage, Adele has accused concertgoers of “forgetting” how to behave. Addressing the crowd at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her sold-out residency Weekends With Adele, the “Hello” hitmaker asked: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s*** on stage. Have you seen that?”

In a now-viral fan video, Adele continues by joking: “I f****** dare you — I dare you to throw something at me. I’ll f****** kill you,” before ironically shooting a t-shirt cannon into the crowd. “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

As mentioned, Adele’s remarks follow a recent string of on-stage incidents, one of which occurred at Bebe Rexha’s June 2023 concert in New York City, during which the “I’m Good” hitmaker was hit in the face by a phone thrown by a fan who was later charged with assault.

The following day, “Sweet But Psycho” singer Ava Max was slapped across the face by an audience member during her Los Angeles show. “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again,” Max wrote on Twitter following the incident.

More recently, country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit by an object on stage during a performance in Idaho, while another concertgoer recently handed Grammy winner Pink a bag of their mother’s ashes during her London concert. “This is your mum?” the singer asked, adding: “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

During a subsequent performance at the 2023 BST Hyde Park Festival in London, the “So What” hitmaker was again handed an unexpected fan gift while on stage, this time in the form of a large wheel of cheese.