Beauty Detail
Bebe Rexha On Skin Care, Scents, & Her Y2K-Inspired Hit 'I'm Good'
The singer shares her self-care MVPs.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Bebe Rexha tells Bustle all about her in-depth self-care routine, as well as the origin of her nostalgic hit single that took over TikTok.
Bebe Rexha has been behind some of the industry’s top-charting hit songs for over a decade — and the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter is seemingly only getting started.
Her most recent track has most likely has been stuck in your head for the last few weeks. A standalone single created alongside David Guetta that features nostalgic piano riffs from the Y2K-era song Blue (Da Ba Dee), playful yet empowering lyrics, and seriously dance-worthy beats, I’m Good (Blue) is a 2023 Grammy Award nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
“There’s been a huge wave of nostalgia for the early 2000s from everyone over the last few years, including myself. David and I had the idea a few years back, but never planned to release it — [and then] a demo somehow made its way to TikTok and people loved it, so we ran with it! I’ve been blown away by the surprising success.”
But with all that music-making, traveling, and performing on major stages — IMO, what’s perhaps most notable about the artist is her ability to make young women feel seen and encouraged through her outspoken body positivity.