In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Bebe Rexha tells Bustle all about her in-depth self-care routine, as well as the origin of her nostalgic hit single that took over TikTok.

Bebe Rexha has been behind some of the industry’s top-charting hit songs for over a decade — and the Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter is seemingly only getting started.

Her most recent track has most likely has been stuck in your head for the last few weeks. A standalone single created alongside David Guetta that features nostalgic piano riffs from the Y2K-era song Blue (Da Ba Dee), playful yet empowering lyrics, and seriously dance-worthy beats, I’m Good (Blue) is a 2023 Grammy Award nominee for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

“There’s been a huge wave of nostalgia for the early 2000s from everyone over the last few years, including myself. David and I had the idea a few years back, but never planned to release it — [and then] a demo somehow made its way to TikTok and people loved it, so we ran with it! I’ve been blown away by the surprising success.”

But with all that music-making, traveling, and performing on major stages — IMO, what’s perhaps most notable about the artist is her ability to make young women feel seen and encouraged through her outspoken body positivity.

When she’s not working on ear-candy music or creating waves with her uplifting voice, Bebe makes sure to take her self-care routine seriously. And being that she is working with the Target-exclusive brand BELOVED by Love Beauty and Planet this holiday season, she clearly advocates for taking the time to pamper yourself. Of the Limited Edition aromas from the holiday collection, the Meant To Be singer shares that she’s “been loving the Balsam & Bergamot scent.” Below, she shares more of her current beauty must-haves.

Her Face-Sculpting Go-To MDNA Skin The Beauty Roller MDNA Skin $200 See On MDNA Skin “It’s really important to me to take care of my skin. I use different serums and creams to keep my face hydrated and healthy, and when I’m doing a more in-depth self-care night, I’ll use a beauty roller to sculpt and massage my face.”

Her Nighttime Routine Must-Have Beloved Balsam & Bergamot 3-Wick Vegan Scented Candle Target $14.99 See On Target “I love lighting a few candles when I take a bath to make it as relaxing as possible.”

Her Signature Scent Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Le Labo $215 See On Le Labo “I’m obsessed with Santal 33 from Le Labo. Sometimes I like to switch it up, but that one is a staple for me.”

Her Go-To Neutral Combo MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil, Stone Ulta $21 See On Ulta “The MAC lip liner in Stone is my go-to. Sometimes I pair it with a lipstick like Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk, and other times I just throw on a clear gloss and go.”

Her Body Care Hero Dr. Bronner's Organic Virgin White Kernel Coconut Oil Walmart $12.94 See On Walmart “When I get out of the shower, I like to moisturize my entire body with coconut oil — it’s my secret weapon.”