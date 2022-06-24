Adele’s All-Female Lineup Includes Kacey Musgraves, Mahalia, & Self Esteem

Adele’s sell out BST Hyde Park shows are just around the corner – July 1 and 2 – and the singer has just unveiled who else will be on the line up for the weekend. True to style (as a life-long Spice Girls fan), it is definitely giving girl power. The line up is made up of all female artists, with many being up-and-coming British singer-songwriters who have already made waves on the music scene. Those joining Adele in Hyde Park, London, include: Kacey Musgraves, Gabrielle, Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti, and Tamzene.

Announcing the all-female lineup, Adele posted on her social media accounts: “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!! An all female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @spaceykacey to one of my favourite artists of all time @gabrielleuk who I’ve loved since I was 4!! It’s going to be incredible, there’s a whole host of us performing all day, I can’t wait to share the main stage with you ladies.”

Responding to the announcement on Instagram, Musgraves posted to her Stories, “divorce, babes, divorce”, referencing both her own divorce from Ruston Kelly and Adele’s viral meme from her Instagram livestream. Mahalia also shared the lineup announcement on her Instagram, writing “too many pinch me moments at the minute to take!!! i can’t wait for this .. thank you Adele.” And in her classic humour, Self Esteem simply wrote, “Hiya luv! @adele”.

The two Hyde Park shows will be Adele’s first live UK shows since 2017.