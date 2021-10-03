Was Kacey Musgraves Really Naked During Her SNL Performance?

During Kacey Musgraves’ Saturday Night Live performance on Oct. 3, the Grammy-winning musician got Twitter talking — not just for her dreamy vocals on “Justified,” but for her daring outfit (or lack thereof) too. Cast in moody blue and pink lighting, Musgraves’ look initially had viewers questioning if they were seeing correctly. “Wait a min,” wrote user FitBlonde19. “Is Kacey Musgraves just performing in cowboy boots on SNL?! Like no clothes?!”

Many viewers also wondered if the performance look was an homage to Forrest Gump, in which Jenny (Robin Wright) sports a similar getup at one pivotal moment. “Anybody else get Jenny vibes,” wondered user naomicanyounot, while Lettie4u simply said “this is how I'll remember Kacey Musgraves ... She's Jenny now.” After her performance slot, Musgraves herself took to Twitter to confirm the inspiration, simply tweeting a still of Jenny from the film.

More to come...